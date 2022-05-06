World War Being Waged At Economic Level Against Moscow, Alleges Russian Envoy At UN

In the grip of punitive sanctions on Moscow against the Russia-led war on Ukraine, Russian envoy to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that a world war is currently taking place at an economic level in light of measures taken against the Vladimir Putin-led country. Speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, he said that the Russian military operation in the eastern European country 'is not a war on Ukraine but a proxy war of the West against Russia'.

During the UNSC session, the Russian envoy went on to say that judging by the speed with which the economic war against Russia was unleashed, it is evident that the Wst has been preparing for it for a long time.

The statement holds relevance as Vladimir Putin, on the pretext of carrying out a' special military operation' and recognising the Ukrainian breakaway region Donetsk and Luhansk as 'independent republics' and waged a full-fledged war on Ukraine on February 24. Days after the world took account of incessant explosions in and around Ukraine and subsequently imposed heavy sanctions on the Russian economy, Putin, in a televised address, said the aim of the invasion was to 'put Ukrainian military infrastructure out of operation'.

'A proxy war of West against Russia': Russian envoy to UN

It may be noted that previously the Russian ambassador to the UN had outrightly denied inflicting any bombings or strikes on civilian facilities and civilians in Ukraine, despite a report of the UN stating that at least 3000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the war broke out.

"This is not a war on Ukraine, contrary to what you say, this is a proxy war of the collective West against the Russian Federation. It is as if you were eagerly awaiting this moment to unleash repression against Russia. And if we were to talk about world war then, without a doubt, it is being waged at the economic level today," Nebenzia said on May 5.

Further, Nebenzia noted there are countries that have long dreamed of transforming Ukraine into a bridgehead for a battle with Russia and they have done everything possible to achieve this goal ever since Ukraine became independent 30 years ago.

Russian envoy to UN iterates Putin's take on Ukraine joining NATO

Moreover, the Russian ambassador stressed on Russian predicament and said that Russia did never have and does not have any illusion about the intention of the West to pull Ukraine as a member of the NATO, as they set aside without consideration Russia's proposals and suggestions regarding Europe's security architecture.