World War III Concerns Emerge Among Netizens After 'Russian Missiles' Strike Poland

According to the reports that emerged on November 15, a Russian missile hit Poland's village and killed two people, while some social media users have shown concerns about the possibility of World War III.

As per Associated Press reports, a US official confirmed the strike however more details about the hit remained unknown. An emergency meeting was called due to the crisis situation by the Polish authorities but no comments were made publicly. Further, it was reported by Polish media that two people died after the strike in the village of Przewodów, located near the Poland-Ukraine border.

Netizens concerned about Russian Missile hits Poland

Since Poland is a member state of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and if any NATO member state is attacked then the member state may invoke Article 5 in the event of an attack which would draw an international response from other members, including America.

After the attack, Twitter was flooded with netizens who showed concerns over World War III which quickly began trending. However, Poland has not invoked Article 5 and if it does then it automatically triggers World War III. Many people used social media platforms to share their worries over the blunder by Russia whereas others encouraged a more patient approach and urged people not to jump to conclusions that the strike will result in escalated military conflict.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Russia missile intended for Ukraine Crashes in NATO member Poland killing 2 people and you watch Article 5 & World War III (WWIII) starts trending! #Poland."

The second user commented, "Me coming online and reading that Russian missiles were launched into NATO-allied Poland, killing two people and possibly sparking the start of WWIII. #WWIII #Russia." Another Twitterati said, "One thing is for sure that our civilization is moving towards a pile of corpses...#ww2 #WWII #WWIII #UkraineRussianWar." Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Russia-Ukraine war in February, this strike marked the first missile that has crossed the borders of a NATO member state (Poland). It comes after a Ukrainian energy official warned Russia's latest attacks against Ukraine's infrastructure could affect the Eastern European nation's neighbours.