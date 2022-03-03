'Worst Is Yet To Come,' Macron Convinced After Discussing Russia-Ukraine War With Putin

'Worst is yet to come...' French President Emmanuel Macron was quoted as saying by his aid after having a conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir amid Ukraine's invasion on Thursday. As per the aid, Putin told Macron that the continuity of the war was at a 'pace he wished for', and added that he was determined to carry out the ongoing war until 'the end.'

Putin had also said that 'the goal of Russia's operation in Ukraine' will be achieved in any case. Ukraine's 'demilitarization and neutral status' is the goal of Russia's invasion, Putin had reiterated. The French President had called his Russian counterpart after committing that he will continue to engage in talks in order to 'encourage him to give up weapons and avoid the war' in Ukraine from spreading further.

The Russian forces captured the southern city of Kherson earlier in the day. This is after the Russian troops surrounded the city and had a ground battle with the Ukrainians for the past 24 hours. Also, the Russian attack on Ukraine's 2nd largest city - Kharkiv continues for the 3rd consecutive day. The war is on the eighth day with Mariupol, and Chernihiv among others under attack, with Putin looking to close in on Kyiv - where Zelensky stands determined.

As the situation continues to deteriorate, Zelenskyy has warned the Putin-led Russian Federation to be ready to refund for everything that has been destroyed during the Ukraine-Russia war, state media reported.

Second round of talks underway

Meanwhile, the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks has begun in Belarus on Thursday. On Sunday, both nations agreed to hold the first round of peace talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border (Gomel). In the first round of talks, Ukraine demanded a ceasefire and immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from its land. With no breakthrough, the two sides agreed on 2nd round of talks.