Wounded Russian Armies asked To Escape On Their Own After Ukrainian Troops entered Kherson

As Russian troops withdrew from the Kherson region, with Ukrainian forces gaining strategic advances in the city, reports have emerged that the wounded Russian troops were abandoned by their fellow soldiers during the retreat operation. This development came as Ukrainian troops shelled the crossings across the Dnipro River, and some Russian units were asked to escape on their own, per The Guardian report.

Footage shared on social media showed Ukrainian infantry being greeted by residents in the Korabelnyi district of the city and a Ukrainian flag hanging up in Kherson city, indicating that Ukrainian forces have seized control. Notably, the defence ministry of Russia has also confirmed that it has completed the withdrawal of troops from the western bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine's southern Kherson region. Earlier on Wednesday, Russia announced that it would step back from the west bank of the Dnipro, including Kherson city, which was captured by Russian forces at the beginning of the war.

Ukrainian soldier taking down… Soviet flag in liberated village somewhere in Kherson. Soviet flag, yes. Russians put Soviet flags, because they hope to reincarnate the collapsed empire. pic.twitter.com/7nHeVqCAAq — Svitlana Khytrenko Ї 🇺🇦🌻 (@s_khytrenko) November 11, 2022

The Ukrainian flag was hung over the building of the National Police of the #Kherson region. pic.twitter.com/C1B1TBTsvF — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 11, 2022

Russian troops mining Kherson to turn it into 'city of death', claims Ukrainian Official

On Thursday, Mykhailo Podolyak, Adviser to the Head of the office of Ukraine’s President, claimed that Russian troops were trying to turn the Kherson region into a "city of death." He wrote on Twitter that Russia "wants to turn Kherson into a city of death," and that the Russian military is mining everything they can.

"Russian soldiers mine everything they can—apartments, sewers, and that artillery on the left bank of the Dnieper River plan to turn the city into ruins. This is what the Russian world looks like: they came, robbed, celebrated, killed witnesses, left ruins, and left," he claimed.

In a series of tweets, Podolyak also accused Russian troops of deploying their reserve forces in Kherson despite the top Russian commander's announcement that Kremlin troops had left the city. He said Ukraine sees no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight. "Actions speak louder than words. We see no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight. A part of the RU-group is preserved in the city, and additional reserves are charged to the region," he said, adding that Ukraine "is liberating territories based on intelligence data, not staged TV statements."

Image: AP