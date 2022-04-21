Xi Jinping Condemns 'unilateral Sanctions'; Says 'will Jointly Settle Global Issues'

China, on Thursday, April 21, iterated that it does not support unilateral international sanctions against nations, calling out the “double standards” in the settlement of global issues. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia in the Hainan Province of China, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing will support any efforts aimed at settlement of crisis situations between the countries, but at all costs, will avoid following "double standards".

"We are against unilateral sanctions and are not planning to pursue the policy aimed at the formation of blocks and confrontation escalation," Xi Jinping said at the forum on Thursday. Further, he added that Beijing opposes any "long reach jurisdiction" implying the exterritorial spread of national legislation of any one country.

"We are against abusing unilateral sanctions and will firmly protect security both in traditional and in new areas, will jointly settle global issues, including countering conflicts, terrorism and climate changes, solve issues of online and biological security," said Jinping.

The 2022 Annual Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) was held in China to underline the importance of multilateralism for global development. It focuses on the values of the shared future in the post-pandemic era. The event was organised in the coastal town in China's southern province of Hainan. "The BFA further enhances the development of regional peace and stability as well as connectivity between governments and non-governmental organisations. I believe that it will discuss and propose sustainable and inclusive "people-centric" policies for the betterment of the people," Thong Mengdavid, a research fellow at the Phnom Penh-based Asian Vision Institute told China’s State Council Information Office.

BFA fosters global support by striking the regional economic agreements such as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), focuses on economic recovery, China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), ASEAN Post Pandemic Economic Recovery Plan among other initiatives. This year, the theme of the forum was "The World in COVID-19 and Beyond: Working Together for Global Development and Shared Future.” The annual conference is being held in Beijing from April 20 to 22 and has been hosted by China Religious Culture Communication Association and China Committee on Religion and Peace.

China opposes West's sanctions on Russia; supply of weapons

China has been repeatedly denouncing the West's coordinated sanctions imposed on Russia to punish it for the brutal invasion of Ukraine. US officials, meanwhile, accused Beijing of expressing openness about providing Russia with requested military and financial assistance, as well as deflecting from condemning the war.

Beijing accused the US, UK, Canada, EU and the allied nations of unilaterally trying to cripple Russia's economy instead of finding a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict. Moscow, meanwhile acknowledged Beijing's support as its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that his country's cooperation with Beijing will only “get stronger” in the face of Western sanctions threats. The Xi Jinping administration, a staunch ally of Russia also condemned the international community for outpouring solidarity for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and sending military weapons and flaring the war in Ukraine.