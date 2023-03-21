Xi Jinping-Zelenskyy Meeting On The Cards; Beijing Planning To Organise Call

As China's President Xi Jinping continues with his three-day trip to Moscow, the possibility of him meeting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on the rise. On March 21, a senior Ukrainian official told American news outlet CNN that discussions of the possible meeting between the two world leaders are underway. The official stated that it was China which is planning to organise a call between the Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his Ukrainian counterpart. The reports of the highly anticipated meeting emerged a day after the Chinese president commenced his trip to Russia and met his ‘Dear friend’, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to CNN, China is intending to organise the talks between the two world leaders to discuss Beijing’s proposal for a peace plan for Ukraine. Last month, the Chinese foreign ministry released a 12-point peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "Conflict and war benefit no one. All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiralling out of control," the paper said. However, the plan was rejected by the Ukrainian ally and was heavily criticised by the United States. If the meeting between the two leaders takes place, it will be the first.

Nothing concrete has been scheduled

While the speculation of a possible meeting between the two is gaining prominence, the Ukrainian official made it clear that “nothing concrete has been scheduled,” as of now. Meanwhile, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on March 21 that Xi and Putin discussed the Chinese proposed peace plan in their first meeting since the Russia-Ukraine war commenced. During the meeting on Monday, the Chinese President also stated that both Russia and China share common goals.

"It is true that both of our countries share the same, or some similar goals. We have exerted efforts for the prosperity of our respective countries…we can cooperate and work together to achieve our goals," Xi told Putin during the meeting. Putin on the other hand assured that Moscow is thoroughly analysing the peace plan proposed by China. “We have carefully studied your proposals for resolving the acute crisis in Ukraine. Of course, we will have the opportunity to discuss this issue. We know that you proceed from the principles of justice and observance of the fundamental provisions of international law, indivisible security for all countries,” the Russian President asserted. “You are also aware that we are always open to the negotiation process. We will, of course, discuss all these issues, including your initiatives, which we treat with respect, of course,” he added.