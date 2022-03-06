Yogi Adityanath Meets 52 Of 1400 UP Students Returning From Ukraine: 'Patience Is Key'

As India's evacuation efforts 'Operation Ganga' gets in full flow, UP CM Yogi Adityanath spoke with 52 of the 1400 students from Uttar Pradesh who were stuck in Ukraine on Sunday. Meeting the returning students along with their parents, Adityanath thanked the parents for keeping their faith in the Centre. Approximately 2400 students from UP were stuck in Ukraine. The arrival of the remaining 1000 is awaited.

Yogi Adityanath speaks to students who returned from Ukraine

"Patience is most important in life. Your parents kept faith in govt. We appreciate your parents for their patience and support. 1400 students of UP who were stranded in Ukraine are back. Close to 2400 students from UP were in Ukraine. We are trying to get the remaining 1000 back".

"India had also got its people back from Afghanistan during the crisis there last year. PM Modi's good relations with Hungary, Poland, Romania and Ukraine's neighbouring states is helping students get back. PM Modi's leadership playing a huge role in rescue operations," he added.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के अथक प्रयासों से यूक्रेन से सकुशल प्रदेश वापस आए छात्र-छात्राओं से आज लखनऊ स्थित अपने सरकारी आवास पर भेंट कर उनका कुशल क्षेम जाना।



यूक्रेन में फंसे अपने सभी प्रदेश वासियों की सकुशल वापसी हेतु हम प्रतिबद्ध हैं।



Operation Ganga

Currently, India has flagged off Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians from Ukraine via Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, Over dozens of flights have taken of from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova and Poland including Indian Airforce flights bringing back over 6200 Indian nationals - often welcomed by Union Ministers at various Indian airports. Indian Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is handling evacuation from Romania and Moldova borders, Kiren Rijiju from Slovakia border, Hardeep Singh Puri at Hungary border and V.K Singh at Poland.

As per MEA's latest statement, more than 7400 Indians are scheduled to be brought back in the next two days. While Indian embassies have evacuated all Indians from Kharkiv, Pisochyn, 700-900 students remain in Sumy - where heavy Russian shelling is happening. India is in touch with both Ukraine and Russia to evacuate the Indians via a humanitarian corridor to Russia. Approximately 8,000 Indians, mainly students, were stranded in Ukraine when the war broke out.

The issue of young Indian students studying medicine abroad has come into view amid evacuation of thousands of Indian students from Ukraine. PM Modi has batted for private investment in medicine, highlighting that Indian children were travelling abroad to small nations for medical studies, inspite of language barriers. He also met with returning students in Varanasi ans said that if previous govts' policies were not so unfavourable, students would not have left India for medical studies. As per reports, students prefer to go to Ukraine for higher studies due to its cheaper fees, better infrastructure, and relaxed eligibility criteria.