Speaking to the students evacuated from war-hit Ukraine in Varanasi on Thursday, PM Modi took a dig at the erstwhile Congress governments at the Centre. While acknowledging the difficulties endured by the students, he contended that the solution to the broader issue of Indians having to move abroad for studying medicine was to strengthen the infrastructure in India. Referring to the purported ineptness of the earlier regimes, the PM opined that students wouldn't have been forced to study in a foreign country had enough medical colleges been built in India.

PM Modi remarked, "The resolution to all problems is that our country should be strong. Similarly, I believe that if the medical education policies were correct in the country from before, you needn't have gone abroad. Which parents want to send their child abroad at such a young age. No parents want that. Earlier, we only had 300-400 medical colleges. Now we have reached 700. A medical college is being constructed in every district. Earlier in our country, there were 80,000-90,000 seats. In 5 years, we have increased it to 1.5 lakh seats."

On this occasion, he also noted that the number of private colleges had also increased manifold during the BJP government's tenure. He elaborated, "With the kind of efforts, we are putting in, the number of doctors produced in the next 10 years will be equivalent to the number of doctors produced in the last 70 years. This will be a big achievement. Students won't have to go abroad. The necessity will end. The family will also not get worried (about their safety)".

Watch PM Modi's interaction with students here:

Watch PM @narendramodi's interaction with students who returned from Ukraine in Varanasi.



Welcome Home! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HBdyVsCOdD — BJP (@BJP4India) March 3, 2022

India's evacuation mission

Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government is aiming to evacuate Indians from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. While Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (retd) VK Singh have reached Hungary, Slovakia and Poland respectively, Jyotiraditya Scindia has gone to Romania and Moldova to coordinate the evacuation mission and extend assistance to the stranded nationals. As per the MEA, the top priority is to rescue Indians from Kharkiv, which is under intense attack from the Russian forces.