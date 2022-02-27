After social media giants like Facebook and Twitter, online video platform YouTube has also pushed back against Russia, blocking Russian state media outlet RT from streaming in Ukraine from Saturday. YouTube, owned by Google, has also suspended monetisation of Russian content globally on its platform. This means RT and other channels will be prohibited from receiving American dollars for ads on their websites, apps, and YouTube videos, a move similar to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The announcement comes as Russia is facing global isolation after Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, causing merciless devastation and loss of life in the ex-Soviet nation. Citing such "extraordinary circumstances" in Ukraine, YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi informed that the online video channel is temporarily terminating all advertisement and monetisation of Russian channels in the ambit of request by the Ukrainian government and recent sanctions imposed on Russia by Western powers, YouTube said.

"We will be significantly limiting recommendations to these channels," YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said, adding that they are currently mulling over further actions in line with new developments.

Facebook, Twitter block Russian media from running ads on their platforms

On Saturday, Facebook and Twitter also announced similar suits. Both the social media platforms will temporarily block all advertising in Ukraine and Russia. In a Tweet on Friday, Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Facebook informed that "we are now prohibited Russian state media from running ads on monitoring on a platform anywhere in the world." Notably, Twitter had already blocked the Russian state-controlled RT channel in 2019, on Friday it added the measures "to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don't detract from it."

Social media melee amid Russia-Ukraine war

The social media giants have remained in political crosshairs with Russia for years now. The logjams have expanded after Russia invaded Ukraine and Kremlin-backed entities began accusing America-based social media platforms of spreading falsehoods, digital tricks, and misinformation. The western social media companies had earlier been imposed with millions of dollars worth of fines as Moscow aimed to censor content on their platform, saying that the companies breached Russian rights by failing to remove content from its site, thus, avoiding state media laws.

On Saturday, Russia's communication regulator accused Facebook of censoring the official state-run channels, namely Zvezda of the Russian Defence Ministry and RIA Novosti. In response, Meta's global affairs President Nick Clegg has said Russia has earlier ordered asked Facebook to stop labelling posts of Russian state-owned media.

For a recap, the developments come as the war between Russia and Ukraine enters into its fourth day. Devastation and fear have gripped the ex-Soviet nation as Russian forces continue to rain blitz on residential and commercial buildings, killing nearly 200 and injuring hundreds other, the Ukrainian health ministry informed. As per reports, Russian soldiers are currently stationed on the outskirts of Kyiv after seizing Chernobyl on Friday. The war has forced over 1 lakh people to internally displace and other thousands to flee the country, the UN said.

Image: AP