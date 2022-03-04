What to do in case of a Nuclear Power Plant Blast?

The Russian army shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from "all sides" upon which the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed serious concerns. Kuleba says that "fire has already broke out" in the nuclear power plant and "if it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl." In such a scenario, it is imperative for people to know about the measures that should be taken in case of a nuclear power plant blast.

To understand a nuclear power plant blast, one must understand the basic working principle of nuclear power plants. In simple words, nuclear power plants use nuclear fission (the process of bearing atoms into smaller atoms) to heat water. The heated water transforms into steam, which is then used to spin turbines to produce electricity via generators. The fission reaction takes place in the core of a nuclear power plant which contains uranium fuel, support structures and control rods.

What is NPP blast?

In the process of generating electricity by nuclear fission, the control rods and nuclear reactor coolant have a crucial role. A control rod is a tube that contains materials such as Boron or Hafnium and it is used to control the rate of fission inside the core of a nuclear power plant. Similarly, the nuclear reactor coolant is used to remove excessive heat from the core. However, when either of these mechanisms fails, there is a chance that excessive energy (or heat) would aggressively escape into the atmosphere in the form of a nuclear power plant blast.

The amount of energy that releases in such blasts is tremendous. It destroys all the other mechanisms in the nuclear power plant, which leads to other harmful events. The fission reaction converts uranium into other radioactive materials. In an event of a blast, these materials can spread into the atmosphere, exposing a large number of people to radiation that can cause diseases like cancer.

What to do in case of an NPP blast?

In case of a nuclear power plant blast, a 10-mile radius of the power plant should immediately be evacuated. Additionally, people who are outside the radius should stay inside and close all windows/doors and air conditioners to prevent the radioactive air particles to enter their house. Those who have been exposed to the radiation should remove their contaminated clothes and wash the parts of uncovered skin. Additionally, people should stay connected to the local news agencies to be aware of the developments at the nuclear power plant.

Nuclear Powers in the world

More than 30 countries in the world have nuclear power plants which account for about 11% of the total electricity consumed in the world. The countries that contain operational nuclear power plants include Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Ukraine and the United States. In the current scenario of the Russia-Ukraine war, the Zaporizhzhia is under high risk of undergoing a meltdown.