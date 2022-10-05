Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Head Not Returning, IAEA Chief In Fix Before Kyiv, Moscow Visit

As the Russian troops released Ihor Murashov, the director general of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) whom they had held captive in an unknown location, the UN's nuclear watchdog chief on Tuesday pushed for establishing a safety zone around the plant. Europe's largest nuclear facility has been on the brink of a catastrophic nuclear disaster due to the deteriorating security situation. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi, is now seeking to negotiate a protection zone as he is slated to visit Moscow and Kyiv next week.

"We will be working on the protection of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, we have to work on that,” Grossi said in a statement, published on Oct 4.

IAEA expressed concern about the now left unattended plant's operation, saying that Murashov will no longer be able to return to his duties at the Russian-controlled nuclear facility. And therefore, Grossi appealed to demarcate a safety zone over fears of a counteroffensive and deteriorating combat situation in the annexed territory between Kyiv's and Moscow's forces.

This handout photo taken from video and released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine. Credit: AP

IAEA chief welcomes release of Murashov

Grossi, separately, welcomed the release of Murashov by the Russian troops and announced that he received the official confirmation that Murashov had returned to his family safely. Grossi noted that the Director General of the ZNPP held the responsibility to ensure the nuclear safety and security of the plant, and his absence from duty during the Russian hostage situation had an immediate and serious impact on decision-making in ensuring the safety and security of the plant.

"IAEA understands that Mr Murashov is now with his family in territory controlled by Ukraine and will not be continuing with his duties at the ZNPP. It is not yet clear who will replace him in this role," Grossi stated.

Grossi reiterated that he had pushed to establish a safety zone where "no military action" would affect the normal operation of the nuclear facility back in the month of September. IAEA experts at the ZNPP reported that they completed some repair work at the sprinkler pond in the area of Unit 5 and Unit 6, which had been damaged from shelling and artillery fire in September. There has been no reported shelling in the vicinity of the ZNPP since Saturday, October 1, they noted.

Director General of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) Murashov was arrested by the Russian military whilst he was on his way from the town of Enerhodar at 4 pm (13:00 GMT) or 6:30 pm IST on Friday. Head of state-owned firm Energoatom, Petro Kotin, in a statement, demanded robust action from the international atomic agency IAEA as Murashov was detained by Russians "temporarily" for investigation. Kotin had requested the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Grossi to take “all possible immediate actions to urgently free” Murashov.