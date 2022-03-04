In major development from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, Mayor of Energodar, Dmytro Orlov has confirmed that the shelling has stopped at the power plant while there has been no evidence of a radiation leak. According to the Ukrainian government, heavy shelling and fighting occurred in Europe's largest nuclear plant located in Eastern Ukraine in the early hours of Friday resulting in huge fires at various buildings and facilities. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine informed that at 06:20 am, the fire in the training building of Zaporizhzhya NPP in Energodar was extinguished. There are no victims.

Meanwhile, speaking about the latest development from the plant site, Mayor Orlov also informed that a training facility that got under fire has now been brought under control and no evidence has been found of any radiation leak. Similarly, essential equipment in the power plants remains unaffected and there is no fighting at the moment. Apart from that, Ukraine's State Emergency Service says also informed that the ongoing fire has been put out near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, reported ANI. Earlier in the day, in a video message, the Energodar Mayor urged the Russian forces to stop attacking the nuclear power plant as it can create a risk of a radiation leak and lead to a disastrous situation like the Chernobyl.

Russia on its path towards a 'nuclear invasion' in Ukraine

As Russian troops following the directions of President Vladimir Putin continue to bombard different Ukrainian cities on the ninth day of its invasion, Europe's largest nuclear power plant located in Eastern Ukraine has also come under the attack of the Russian shelling. This came days after the Russian President threatened a possible 'nuclear attack'.

After Russian troops started lashing heavy attacks at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power plant in Ukraine, it resulted in huge fires and blasts, followed by plumes of rising smoke, and the night sky lightened up due to fire. Following this, Ukrainian and world leaders have also called upon the Russian military to halt the firing on the Zaporizhzhia NPP and further allow security zone for evading any major disaster like the Chernobyl.

