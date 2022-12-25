Zelenskyy Urges Courage In His Christmas Message, Says Ukraine 'won't Wait For A Miracle'

As Christmas celebrations in Ukraine are hit by Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukrainians to preserve the face of Russian attacks, adding that 'we will not wait for a miracle". The Ukrainian leader's appeal comes at a time when at least 10 people were killed and dozens were injured as Russia strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. Following the strikes, several buildings were damaged, as per officials.

Taking it to Twitter, the president shared pictures of Kherson and wrote: "This is not sensitive content – it's the real life of (Ukraine). Kherson. On the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city. It's terror, it's killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see what absolute evil we are fighting against. #russiaisateroriststate."

“We will never feel a shortage of courage and indomitability,” Zelenskyy said. “And even in total darkness, we will find each other to hug each other tightly. And if there is no heat, we will hug for a long time to warm each other."

Russia strikes Ukraine

Russia has been attacking Ukraine with missiles and drones that have left the country without power, heating, and running water. While talking about the Russia strikes, Zelenskyy said, " "Freedom comes at a high price. But slavery has an even higher price."

"We will celebrate our holidays! As always. We will smile and be happy. As always. The difference is one. We will not wait for a miracle. After all, we create it ourselves," said President Zelenskyy in his Christmas speech.

He further called Russia a "terrorist country" and accused Russian troops of killing Ukrainians "for the sake of intimidation and pleasure". While the Kremlin repeatedly denied targeting civilians in its strikes, President Vladimir Putin recently admitted that Russian troops have been hitting Ukrainian energy facilities, reported BBC.