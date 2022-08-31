Zelennskyy, Macron Discuss IAEA Mission To Zaporizhzhia NPP; Seek Plant's Demilitarisation

As the ongoing conflict in Easter Europe has entered day 189, the embattled Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, in which the leaders addressed and discussed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP). Referring to the situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP, Zelenskyy said in his night address to the citizens, “Tonight I spoke about it with President of France Emmanuel Macron.”

Speaking about the discussion, Ukraine’s President said, in order to defend his nation and Europe against 'Russian radiation blackmail', they have coordinated their positions. Zelenskyy also highlighted that he spoke with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi about the Zaporizhzhia NPP's situation and the deployment of the mission to the facility.

Zelenskyy further expressed, “I hope that together with international organizations, with all our partners, we will be able to return the plant under the full control of Ukraine and force Russia to withdraw all its military personnel and weapons from the plant.” He urged that ZNPP must be completely and instantly demilitarised.

In addition to this, the Ukrainian President mentioned that IAEA representatives have already landed in the nation and would soon be visiting the Zaporizhzhia power facility. He said, “It is an important mission, and we are doing everything we can for it to be safe and work at full capacity.”

Zelenskyy met with Rafael Grossi prior to their visit to Zaporizhzhia plant

Furthermore, prior to their visit to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant, which has been extensively bombarded over the past several days, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy met with United Nations nuclear inspectors in Kyiv on Tuesday. Zelenskyy spoke with Rafael Grossi, who arrived with his 14-member team to assess Europe's largest nuclear site, according to a statement released by Zelenskyy's office.

In his night address, Zelenskyy also claimed that Russia does not halt provocations in those directions from which the mission intends to go in order to reach the station. He noted that the situation at the ZNPP and in the neighbourhood of Enerhodar, is still quite perilous. The invaders do not leave the facility, keep firing shells, or do not remove their guns and ammo from the NPP's property, he added, further asserting that they terrorise the workers at the plant. “The risk of a radiation disaster due to Russian actions does not decrease for a single hour,” as per him.

He said that only Ukraine can ensure that all operations at the Zaporizhzhia facility will be controlled and carried out in compliance with standards.

Meanwhile, on August 25, Rafael Grossi, the chief of the IAEA, met with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Elysee Palace. The heads were expected to discuss the condition surrounding the nuclear power plant. Furthermore, Russian soldiers have been in possession of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex in southern Ukraine since the invasion's start on February 24.

(Image: AP)