Zelensky Hits Out At Putin, Says Ukraine Will 'defend Itself Until Russia Starts Dialogue'

In view of Russia’s continued attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has now said that Ukraine will continue to defend the country. The Ukrainian President in a statement said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will have to start a dialogue soon. He said that the government will repel attacks from Russia until the dialogue starts.

On Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an appeal to the people of both Ukraine and Russia, urging them to resist the war. The Ukrainian ministry of foreign affairs also released a statement quoting the President who termed the ongoing attack from Russian troops as a move to pressurise the Ukrainian citizens.

Zelenskyy pushes for Russia-Ukraine dialogue

Ex-spokesperson to the President of Ukraine, Iuliia Mendel on Friday tweeted the President’s appeal to repel the Russian attack.

“The President @ZelenskyyUa appeals to Ukrainians and Russians in the morning in both languages. Ukraine sees every Russian protesting against war. Putin will have to start dialog sometimes. We will be defending our country till then,” the tweet read.

Furthermore, the MFA of Ukraine also noted the President’s appeal to the public. “Russian forces continue to conduct airstrikes on civilian objects in Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky: ‘The aim of this attack is to put pressure on Ukrainian citizens. Not only on the authorities, but on all Ukrainians,” the ministry tweeted.

The tweets came after Zelenskyy ordered a full military mobilisation as his country faces a large-scale invasion by Russian troops.

Zelenskyy orders full military mobilisation

In a decree issued on Thursday, he said the mobilisation would last 90 days. Conscripts and reservists in all regions will be called up and the military's general staff will determine the number of people eligible for service. The president's cabinet has been tasked with allocating money for the mobilisation.

Invading Russian forces unleashed deadly attacks on Ukraine on Thursday as battles reached the outskirts of Kyiv, and the West responded with swift sanctions. Russian missiles and shelling rained down on Ukrainian cities, forcing civilians to shelter on metro systems, with 100,000 people displaced.

Russia previously said only that it carried out air and missile strikes on Ukrainian air bases, air defense batteries, and other military facilities. Moscow said it has destroyed 83 Ukrainian military facilities.

137 civilians, soldiers killed as Russia invades Ukraine

As Ukraine continued to deter the invading forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed that 137 civilians and military personnel were killed in the attacks and strikes. He called them "heroes" in a video address released earlier on Friday in which he also said hundreds more have been wounded.

Zelenskyy said that despite Russia's claim it is attacking only military bases, civilian sites also have been struck. "They're killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It's foul and will never be forgiven," he stated. The president also informed all border guards on Zmiinyi island in the Odesa region were killed on Thursday and the island was taken by the Russians.

Earlier in the day, Russia seized Chernobyl, the site of a nuclear disaster in 1986 where a decommissioned nuclear power plant and exclusion zone remain. The White House said on Thursday that it was outraged at reports of hostages taken at the facilities at Chernobyl.

Image: AP