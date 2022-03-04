Amid Russia claiming that Ukraine's President has fled the country, Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the media on Friday, March 4. Beginning the address by taking a minute to thank the people of Europe, Zelensky underlined how they came out on the streets in support of Ukraine and to protest against the Russian invasion.

"Come out and support Ukraine as much as you can. If Ukraine does not stand, Europe does not stand...If Ukraine falls, Europe falls. Similarly, if Ukraine wins, which I am pretty sure it will, it will be a win for the whole of Europe in fact the whole of the democratic world. It will be a victory of light over darkness," said Zelensky.

The Ukrainian President added, "Tbisili, Prague, Frankfurt, London, Bratislava, Vena and Vilnius, all of you are Ukraine... and I thank you for this."

Russia claims Zelensky has fled; Ukraine counters

Earlier, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin had claimed that Zelensky fled to Poland after Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine Parliament) failed to get him to Lviv. "Zelensky left Ukraine. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada said that they could not get to him in Lviv. He is now in Poland," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel, reported Sputnik.

Countering Russia's claims, the Ukrainian Parliament asserted that Zelensky has not fled to Poland, and currently remains in Kyiv. "Ukrainian parliament claims President Zelensky remains in Kyiv — after reports earlier he'd left to Poland," Russia's state-controlled media RT reported.

Russia captures Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

On March 4, the 9th day of the war, the Russian military occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant - Europe's largest - after a fierce gun battle. Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU) issued a statement that during the takeover, the nuclear plant caught fire, posing as a massive hazard. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned that if the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant "blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl".

Addressing a press conference, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi confirmed that while the physical integrity of the plant had been compromised, there had been no radioactive leak. Only one unit of the plant is operating at 60% capacity, he stated.