As Russia-Ukraine agree to hold talks in Belarus, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued his first response on Sunday, saying that he did not have a strong belief in the success of the negotiations.

Delivering his remarks in a video address, after the first major breakthrough between the two nations, the Ukrainian leader expressed his skepticism saying, "I will be honest, as always-- I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting." He added that there was a "small chance" however, that the talks could be a success, and suggested that the delegations try.

"Zelensky said that he did not believe in the success of today's negotiations between the delegations of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, but 'let them try'..." Russia's TASS agency quoted him as saying.

"No citizen of Ukraine doubts that I, as president, tried to stop the war when there was still a chance, however small," he said further, according to The Kyiv Independent.

Russia-Ukraine begin negotiations

Russia on Sunday gave an ultimatum to Ukraine asking it to decide whether it was ready to meet for talks with Moscow in Belarus by 3 PM (Ukrainian time), on February 27. After initially resisting the idea of holding negotiations in Belarus, Moscow's close ally, Kyiv buckled around the time of the deadline and agreed to meet Russia in Gomel on Sunday. The decision came after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart, shortly after which, a Ukrainian delegation left for Gomel to negotiate with the Russian side.

Reportedly, Lukashenko and Zelenskyy have agreed that the Ukrainian delegation is meeting the Russian delegation without any 'preconditions'. Lukashenko has also taken responsibility that during the journey, negotiations, and return of the Ukrainian delegation, all aircraft, helicopters, and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory will remain on the ground. Talks between the two countries have begun.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear forces to be on high alert in reply to what he called "aggressive statements" by leading NATO powers. Speaking at a meeting with his top officials, Putin directed the Russian defence minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a "special regime of combat duty". Russia has also alleged that Ukraine was using "chemical weapons" in the form of banned phosphorous munitions outside Kyiv.