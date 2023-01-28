Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday urged Thomas Bach, the chief of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), to pay a visit to the city of Bakhmut, which continues to be at the frontlines of the raging war between Russian and Ukrainian forces. The invitation comes as a sharp response after the sports committee emphasized the need to find a “pathway” that could allow athletes from Russia and Belarus, two nations that have been sidelined in most sports events since the war, to compete in the 2024 Paris Games.

“I invite Mr. Bach to Bakhmut. So that he could see with his own eyes that neutrality does not exist. It is obvious that any neutral banner of Russian athletes is stained with blood,” Zelenskyy said in a speech shared on his official Twitter handle. Bach received the invitation from Zelenskyy after he said on Friday during a press briefing in Germany’s Oberhof that Russian and Belarusian sportspersons can take part in the 2024 Olympic Games, however, only if they compete under a neutral flag.

We know how often tyrannies try to use sports for their ideological interests. It is obvious that any neutral flag of Russian athletes is stained with blood. I invite Mr. Bach to Bakhmut. So that he could see with his own eyes that neutrality does not exist. pic.twitter.com/icSdvgpD87 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 27, 2023

Olympics become epicenter of conflict between IOC and Ukraine

The IOC chief said that the entire purpose of the event was to “unify” athletes, and therefore no one should be a victim to bias and discrimination based on the passport they hold. “A pathway for athletes’ participation in competition under strict conditions should therefore be further explored,” the IOC said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

It further used the example of the 1992 Barcelona Games in which Yugoslavians participated as “independent athletes” when their nation was hit with sanctions by the United Nations. Hitting back with a strong response, Zelenskyy said that “it is impossible not to be disappointed” by the stance taken by the IOC chief.

“I spoke with him more than once and never heard how he was going to protect sports from war propaganda if he returned Russian athletes to international competitions,” the Ukrainian president said. “We know how often tyrannies try to use sports for their ideological interests. It is obvious that any neutral flag of Russian athletes is stained with blood. I invite Mr. Bach to Bakhmut. So that he could see with his own eyes that neutrality does not exist,” he captioned the video of the speech.

In retaliation, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is launching the "marathon of honesty" to stop the IOC from attempting to bring people from a "terrorist state" into the world of sports. "Today we are starting a marathon of honesty, which will be aimed at clearing the leadership of international Olympic structures from hypocrisy and attempts to 'pull' representatives of a terrorist state into world sports," Zelensky said in a video statement.