Just hours before Russia launched a ‘full-scale’ attack on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned that Russia could start “a major war in Europe” any day. While Zelensky had called on Russians to oppose any escalation, the Russian military offensive is believed to have now killed hundreds of people. Earlier, the Russian defence ministry had even said that it has neutralised Ukraine’s air defence as the troops entered Ukraine and explosions were heard in major cities including Kharkiv and Kyiv.

In a late-night address before the Russian military launched attacks, Zelensky said that he had unsuccessfully sought talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian President had said, "I initiated a telephone call with the president of the Russian federation. Result: silence." Just hours later, Putin declared a military operation in the Donbass region which was followed by a series of attacks on Ukraine.

During that same address, Zelensksy had switched from Ukrainian into Russian midway and made an emotional appeal to Russians to reject an attack on the neighbouring nation. Zelensky told Russians that they were being lied to about Ukraine. According to the BBC, the Ukrainian President said, “Who can stop (the war)? People. These people are among you, I am sure”. He also said that his country was ready for a Russian attack and pledged, “If they [Russia] attack, if they try to take our county - our freedom, our lives, the lives of our children - we will be defending ourselves."

"As you attack, it will be our faces you see, not our backs," the Ukrainian president said.

'Building an anti-Putin coalition,' says Zelensky

Meanwhile Zelensky called for an "anti-Putin coalition". Taking to Twitter, the Ukraine's President said that he spoke with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, Polish President Andrej Duda and UK PM Boris Johnson. Moreover, Zelensky had also announced that Martial Law would be imposed in the country.

Talked to @POTUS, @OlafScholz, @eucopresident, @AndrzejDuda, @BorisJohnson. Urge to stop Putin, war against 🇺🇦 & the world immediately! Building an anti-Putin coalition. Immediate sanctions, defense & financial support to 🇺🇦! Close the airspace! The world must force 🇷🇺 into peace — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden had also said that Zelensky "reached out" to POTUS. Biden said, "President Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight and we just finished speaking. I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the UN Security Council."

Zelensky also asked Biden to "call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin’s flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine. Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the Leaders of the G7, and the United States and our Allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia. We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," added the US President.

