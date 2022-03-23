As the Russian-Ukraine war intensifies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to address the "extraordinary" summit convened by the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) scheduled to be held on Thursday (March 24). The President of the embattled nation will join the summit through a video link to brief the leaders of the allied nations about the "dire situation facing the people of Ukraine because of Russia's aggression," a senior NATO official said on Tuesday.

As per reports coming in at the moment, President Zelenskyy has accepted NATO's invitation to deliver an address at the Brussel headquarters.

Zelenskyy is expected to speak about the need "to stop Russian war crimes against civilians by closing the sky above Ukraine," the Kyiv Independent quoted Zelenskyy's spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov, as saying.

The address comes just after Zelenskyy mapped the humanitarian situation in Ukraine amid the intensifying Russia-Ukraine war at the Italian Parliament, where he urged lawmakers for bolstering sanctions against Russia. He also informed about the extremities faced by civilians stranded in besieged cities, particularly Mariupol. Residents have been living without proper food and water supply, severed communication systems, severe water, and healthcare crisis, he said.

NATO nations to meet in Brussels over Ukraine war

General-Secretary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg on March 15 announced an "extraordinary meeting" of Allied Heads of State and Government on March 24 at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The heads of states will discuss the consequences of the Russian invasion and strong support for Ukraine, the alliance chief wrote in a Twitter post. During the meet, the leaders will mull steps to strengthen NATO's deterrence & defence.

I have convened an extraordinary Summit on 24 March at #NATO HQ. We will address #Russia’s invasion of #Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO’s deterrence & defence. At this critical time, North America & Europe must continue to stand together. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) March 15, 2022

While announcing the meeting, Stoltenberg also called on European states to continue to stand together against Russia's hostile actions.

Stoltenberg during a press briefing on March 14 also warned Russia of "paying a high price" for using chemical weapons against Ukraine. He added that NATO was stepping up its vision and presence, alongside investigating the drone crash in Croatia and Romania.

The NATO chief also called on China to "join the rest of the world" in deploring brutal Russian actions against Ukraine. "Any support to Russia will cause Russia to continue this brutal war. This war is causing death, suffering in great destruction, it means helping keep that going. China is obliged to uphold international law. We follow China closely," the military alliance chief said.

(Image: AP)