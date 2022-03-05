After NATO turned down his request to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine on Friday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy came down heavily on the 30-member alliance. The war-hit nation was pitching for the imposition of the no-fly zone to prevent Russia from invading its airspace and launching attacks.

In a late-night address, Zelenskyy claimed that NATO had greenlighted the bombing of his country by its refusal to close the airspace. Holding NATO responsible for every new death that will take place in Ukraine as a result of Russia's shelling, he contended that the international alliance lacked confidence.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remarked, "NATO summit is a very weak and lost summit. At this summit, we saw that not everyone considers the fight for the freedom of Europe its main priority. For 9 days, we have seen a harsh war. Our cities are being destroyed, our people and children, residential areas, churches, schools are being shot. Everything that provides people with a normal life is being shot. They (Russia) want to continue it."

He elaborated, "Knowing that new shelling and victims are inevitable, NATO consciously made the decision to not close the airspace in Ukraine. We believe that NATO member states have themselves created a narrative that the closure of the airspace in Ukraine would provoke direct aggression from Russia against NATO. It is self-induced hypnosis of those who are weak and lack confidence. Even though they can possess arms stronger than ours."

"All the people who die from this day onwards will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity. All that the alliance was able to do today was to pass through its procurement system 50 tonnes of diesel fuel for Ukraine. Perhaps, so that we can burn the Budapest Memorandum. Today, the alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone. You could have closed the airspace," Zelenskyy added.

NATO cites fear of 'full-fledged war'

The announcement on the no-fly zone plea came during the extraordinary meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers in Brussels on Friday. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made it clear that the only way for the organization to implement a no-fly zone would be to send NATO planes to shoot down Russian ones, which could turn out to be a big escalation risk. He also stressed that NATO is not a part of this conflict started by Russia and has the responsibility to ensure that it does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine.