Zelenskyy Accuses Putin Of 'copying' Hitler; Says 'Only A Madman Wishes To Repeat WWII'

“Only a madman can wish to repeat the 2194 days of the war,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing Putin of repeating the atrocities of World War II. In his speech marking Victory Day, he said that Putin was repeating the horrific crimes committed by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

“(Putin is) following Nazi philosophy, copying everything they did,” the embattled leader said, marching on the empty streets of Kyiv. Victory Day marks the triumph of Allied forces over Nazi Germany during the Second World War.

“He (Putin) is doomed. Because he was cursed by millions of our ancestors when he began to imitate their killer. And therefore he will lose everything,” said the 44-year-old Ukrainian leader.

Zelenskyy said that throughout Ukraine's history, multiple invaders tried to occupy the land, but none succeeded. “We have been through different wars. But they all had the same final. There are no shackles that can bind our free spirit. There are no invaders who can rule over our free people. Sooner or later, we will win,” he said, since they are 'fighting for their homeland'.

Zelenskyy vows to defeat Putin

“Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine and someone will not have any,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in the same speech wherein he addressed his compatriots on Victory Day against Nazism. Marching on Khreschatyk Street in the country's capital Kyiv, he spoke about two victory days referring to triumph in world war II as well as Ukraine's victory in the ongoing war. The embattled leader said that his countrymen will win the war because they are fighting for their children. “We won then. We will win now. And Khreshchatyk will see the victory parade – the Victory of Ukraine!” he claimed, as the war continued for a 11th week.

“We are fighting for our children's freedom, and therefore we will win. We will never forget what our ancestors did in World War II, which killed more than eight million Ukrainians. Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine. And someone won't have any. We won then. We will win now. And Khreshchatyk will see the victory parade – the Victory of Ukraine! Happy Victory over Nazism Day!,” he said.

Image: AP