Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of 'deliberately Inciting Food Crisis' & 'delaying Ships' Passage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of deliberately inciting the food crisis. In his nightly video address on 21 October, Zelenskyy said that Russia is making every effort to slow down the food exports of Ukraine. He stated that more than 150 vessels were in the queue to fulfil contractual obligations and called it an "artificial queue" created by Russia. He blamed Russia for "deliberately" delaying the passage of ships from Ukrainian ports.

In his address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the situation around the export grain initiative is turning "more and more tense." He said that ships with food wait in queues which causes an increase in social and political tension in the nation that consumes agricultural products. He underscored that Russia is making every effort to ensure that at least thousands of people become "forced migrants" who seek asylum in Turkey or European Union nations or die of hunger. He stressed Ukraine and its partners must do everything to make the initiative function at 100% capacity. Notably, the Black Sea Grain initiative was signed between Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and United Nations in July. The agreement ended five months of the blockade and allowed food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea - Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny.

"Russia is doing everything to ensure that at least hundreds of thousands of these people become forced migrants who will seek asylum in the same Türkiye or EU countries, or die of hunger," Zelenskyy said. "The right to food and to life without hunger are fundamental rights for absolutely every person on earth. And that is why Russian attempts to exacerbate the food crisis are also aggression against every person on earth," he added.

Ukraine exported 8 million tons of agricultural products

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said that Ukraine sent 8 million tons of agricultural products since the departure of the first vessel from the Ukrainian port. In a Facebook post on October 20, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said, "Since the release of the first vessel with Ukrainian grain exported already 8 million tons of agroproduction." It further said that two ships carrying 82,000 tonnes of agricultural products left the Ukrainian port on October 20.

