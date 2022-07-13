Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of Deporting People And Setting Up 'filtration Camps'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia has deported two million people from Ukraine and called it part of Moscow's tactics. In his virtual address at the Asian Leadership conference in Seoul, Zelenskyy accused Russia of forcibly setting up "so-called filtration camps" which it uses to pass people in the captured regions. He said that Moscow has deported the people to Russia and they have been deprived of communication and their documents have been taken away from them.

"Russia forcibly created so-called filtration camps, through which it forces people to pass in the occupied territory. Tens of thousands of people remain there. Young women disappear there," Zelenskyy said in his address.

In his address, Zelenskyy said that the people who have been deported are "intimated" and moved to remote areas of Russia in a bid to make it difficult for people to return to their nation, according to a statement released on the website of Ukraine President's office.

He claimed that tens of thousands of people continue to remain in "filtration camps" and added that young women have "disappeared" from there. Zelenskyy asserted that Russian forces continue to launch missiles in Ukraine and revealed that 2960 missiles have been fired by Moscow's troops as of July 13. He said that the main target of Russian forces remains civilian objects and added that Russia has been carrying out the attack to "expel" people from Ukrainian cities.

Furthermore, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of carrying out an offensive and targeting residential areas of Ukraine using howitzers and MLRS. He said that the Russian forces moved from the northern border of Ukraine to Kyiv to destroy it or "blackmail" the Ukrainians with "destruction".

He highlighted that Ukrainian armed forces have been able to push Russian troops from the northern territories and added that Russian forces remains in the east and south of the war-torn nation. Zelenskyy said that Russia has blocked Ukraine's seaports and has halted the supply of Ukrainian grains to the global market. Zelenskyy accused Russian authorities of disseminating disinformation and anti-scientific conspiracy theories and termed it "propaganda".

Zelenskyy calls Russia's war against Ukraine 'global issue'

Zelenskyy called Russia's war against Ukraine a "global issue" which would decide the future of Kyiv and dozens of other nations. Zelenskyy called weapons provided to Ukraine in its fight against Russia a "vaccine". He asserted that Russia's tactics must not become a "global norm" and called for the restoration of world order.

Ukrainian President said that every nation terrorised by missiles must be provided adequate assistance and protection from other nations. He asserted that nation that blocks the ports must be held accountable for their actions through sanctions. In his speech, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to South Korea for understanding the situation and called for joint action.

"When Ukraine turns to partners for weapons for its defense and for strengthening sanctions against a terrorist state, it is not only about our defense. It's like vaccines: if you don't help other nations, you have to be prepared for new strains of the virus that will make your own defense ineffective," Zelenskyy said in his address.

