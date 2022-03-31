Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while addressing the Australian parliament on Thursday, affirmed that the Russian invasion could burn down fighter jets but would not be able to take down the 'essence' of Ukraine and its feeling of independence. Further, reacting strongly to the Russian invasion, Zelenskyy asked the world leaders to stop Moscow from attacking Ukraine immediately and added, "If we don't stop Russia now, other countries in the world with similar intentions will take advantage of it." According to the Ukrainian President, if the whole world does not unite against the ongoing crisis now, then no country would be able to save humanity from radioactive contamination emitted by nuclear weapons.

Notably, the statement from Zelenskyy was crucial as the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Wednesday said that the Russian forces again started accumulating near the Chernobyl nuclear plant. As per the statement released by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the amassing of Russian forces near the nuclear plant has been continuously increasing over the past few days. However, the statement had no clarification about the number of troops accumulated near the hazardous area. Further, while addressing the Australian lawmakers, Zelenskkyy said that Australia and Ukraine are separated by a distance of over thousands of kilometres but there is no such thing that could distance countries from understanding what is happening in Ukraine because of the Russian invasion.

"This country started a full-fledged war against us. They are killing people, taking some as hostages, torturing them. We know our dream is undefeatable. We need help now," he affirmed. Further, while narrating the on-ground situation of Ukraine, he said any vessel that comes into the Azov Sea was destroyed by the Russian Navy and added, "Ukrainians are not even allowed to live freely."

As the Russian forces destroyed many of its strategic ports that connect Ukraine to the other parts of the world, the Ukrainian President said he has been looking forward to rebuilding Black Sea resorts. In order to rebuild, he invited leading companies and countries, including Australia, to help the restoration of cities in the south along the Black Sea coast.

Australia announces additional defensive military assistance worth $25m for Ukraine

In response to a request from the Ukrainian President, Australia has now agreed to give further military assistance to aid Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced an additional defensive military assistance worth $25m for Ukrainian armed forces. The aid will include rations and medical supplies, tactical decoys and unmanned aerial and unmanned ground systems. This aid brings Australia’s total military assistance to Kyiv amid the war to $116m, as per the Australian Foreign Ministry. “Australia stands with Ukraine against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion,” the Prime Minister said. “We must continue to impose the maximum costs against Russia through targeted sanctions on individuals and entities, including President Putin and his circle of oligarchs and propagandists, military commanders and members of parliament.”

Image: AP