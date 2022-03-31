Zelenskyy Addresses Dutch Parliament Amid War, Says 'Tyranny Must Always Lose'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to the Dutch House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) via live video link on Thursday morning, urging the Netherlands to strengthen sanctions against Russia and provide more weapons to Ukraine. The president of Ukraine has requested the Dutch parliament to ensure that Russia does not have the wherewithal to continue the conflict.

Adressing the Dutch Parliament, Zelenskyy stated, "You have to make sure Russia doesn't have resources to continue this war." He further added, "Tyranny must always lose. I hope you can help us win."

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed 13 national parliaments and governments around the world, including the United States Congress and the House of Commons in the United Kingdom. It is worth noting that the Tweede Kamer invited a foreign leader to speak to MPs for the first time in history.

The Ukrainian President gave a 15-minute speech regarding the current situation in Ukraine, emphasising that the country would continue to defend itself while acknowledging that foreign interest in the crisis had already waned after only one month of fighting. "Unfortunately, the fighting in Ukraine is becoming regular," he remarked. Zelenskyy compared Russia's war on Ukraine to the start of WWII, citing the bombing of Rotterdam during the Nazi invasion of the Netherlands.

"World War Two started as an invasion of only a few countries. But it didn't take long before bombs were also falling on Rotterdam and London," Zelenskyy explained.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Dutch government for the support so far

While Zelenskyy took the opportunity to thank the Dutch government and people for their support so far, he stressed that additional action must be made as quickly as possible to combat Russia's "tyranny." Zelenskyy urged the Netherlands to impose tighter sanctions on Russia, halt all trade with the country, and prepare to transition away from Russian energy.

In addition, the Ukrainian President stated that more weaponry were required for Ukraine to continue its struggle against Russia's raging aggression. "Ukraine thanks you for the support…but we need more, Zelenskyy noted adding, "We need weapons to free our cities…you have that, and I hope you can help us win."

Image: AP/Twitter