Zelenskyy Addresses Estonian Parliament, Blames Moscow For Deporting Ukrainians To Russia

As the war ravages in Ukraine with no signs of it subsiding anytime soon, embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Estonian Parliament on Wednesday where he spoke about the deportation of Ukrainian people to Russia. In his address, Zelenskyy informed the Estonian Parliament that over 500,000 Ukrainians have been deported to Russia against their will as of today (April 13). He drew parallels between the aforementioned statistics with that of the population of Tallinn, which is the capital of Estonia. Doing so, Zelenskyy claimed that it was like they have taken the entire city.

As per the reports of Ukrinform, Zelenskyy also claimed that Russians are taking the deported Ukrainians to Russia's remote regions, stealing their documents and personal items such as cellphones. He further added that the Russians are separating Ukrainian children from their parents, and intend to allow Russian families to illegally adopt them.

Ukraine should be granted candidate status in the European Union: Zelenskyy

The embattled Ukrainian leader also noted that the Russian troops are employing all forms of artillery, missiles, and air bombs, including phosphorous bombs against residential districts and civilian infrastructure, accusing Moscow of utilising terror tactics against people. He also spoke about the EU membership of Ukraine, stating that Ukraine should be granted candidate status in the European Union, adding that a visit by the presidents of Poland and the Baltic states later on Wednesday will send a strong message of support to the former Soviet state.

President Zelenskyy also urged Estonia to lobby for tougher EU sanctions on Russia, including a complete blockade of Russian banks and a ban on Russian energy imports. He said that he urge to support the need to fully blockade all Russian banks, not just part of them when endorsing a new sanctions package against Russia at the EU level. He said that sanctions are the only tool that can force Russia to negotiate a settlement. He continued by stating that Russia should not receive any funds from EU countries or firms until it returns all of the forcibly deported Ukrainians, including thousands of abducted children.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Since then the Russian troops are bombarding and destroyed major infrastructure sites in Ukraine, as well as unleashed missiles and airstrikes on residential areas in cities and villages, killing civilians.