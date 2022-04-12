On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Lithuanian parliament where he encouraged the European Union to tighten economic sanctions against Russia. Speaking to parliamentarians in Lithuania via video conferencing, Zelenskyy said that Russian political and military authorities believe they can continue their invasion of Ukraine because of some European countries.

Zelenskyy claimed that Russian officials know they will go unpunished if European nations continue to trade with Russia. He further remarked that Europe must win this fight and win it together. While Zelenskyy was speaking, the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian and yellow-green-red Lithuanian flags were flown over the 141-seat Seimas Assembly. Many EU nations have imposed a slew of sanctions on Russian officials and firms, but it has been hesitant to shut off Russian gas and oil imports as Zelenskyy has demanded. Because of their reliance on the Russian energy supply, some European governments have expressed concerns about the economic impact of such steps.

On the other hand, Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, and Ingrida Šimonytė, the Prime Minister of Lithuania, addressed the investigation into alleged war crimes by Russian troops and the strengthening of sanctions on the aggressor, according to Ukrinform.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lithuania is the first EU country to abandon Russian energy and has taken ground-breaking actions in support of Ukraine.

More than 10,000 citizens killed in Mariupol

Meanwhile, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko informed that over 10,000 citizens have died in the city since Russia began its invasion. However, the number is believed to be twice as high. In a video speech delivered late Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his concern that Russia would deploy chemical weapons in Ukraine and urged the West to put tougher sanctions on Russia to prevent it from doing so.

A representative from a pro-Russia militia in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region told that Russia could use chemical weapons in Mariupol. Zelenskyy stated that they will take this extremely seriously and warned world leaders that the Russian military's potential use of chemical weapons has been considered and asserted that, at the moment, the Russian attack had to be met with a considerably harsher and speedier response.

(Image: AP)