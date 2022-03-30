Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday addressed the Norwegian Parliament where he condemned the Russian attacks on his country, adding that it intends to “destroy the foundation of Europe.” Speaking through an interpreter Zelenskyy said during a live video address before the 169-member Stortinget that the future of Europe “is being decided now” as his Army continues to provide a blanket for the overall European security to deter the Russian aggression in the frontline. He warned that about Russia’s fierce and brutal military activities in Ukraine stressing, “for the Russians, there are no prohibited targets.”

'Hundreds of vessels cannot enter Mediterranean side': Ukraine President

He stressed that the Russian forces have been losing their armoured vehicles in huge numbers but have not reduced scale of destruction, which has been one of the fiercest since WWII. “They [Russian troops] have been seizing the ships in the Black Sea and Azov sea, blocking key trade lanes. Hundreds of vessels cannot enter the Mediterranean side and many other cargoes were attacked by fire, which has caused the sea mines to drift in the international waters causing danger and security threat to any country’s vessel in the Black Sea.” Mines have been recovered near Bulgarian and Romanian vessels, he said, adding that it can jeopardize the safety and result in losses.

Zeelsnkyy’s address comes as the Ukrainian military stated that the Russian troops intensified their offensive in the country’s eastern flank in the region of Izyum, south of Kharkiv, and has done a redeploying some units. They also strengthened the attacks in the eastern Donetsk region, the Army stated on its Telegram channel. Russian soldiers moved their focus from Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland to Donbass once again. The separatist leader in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine also said that a referendum may soon be held regarding the separatist regions joining Russia.

The announcement comes just days after the Russian-backed Luhansk People's Republic militia in the eastern flank of Donbass, took control of the government facilities in Rubizhne city. People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) announced on the Telegram channel that "the flag of the (LPR) is flying here now. This means for the local residents that, if the war has not ended yet, then it is in its final stages.’ Luhansk is one of two rebel territories backed by Russia's President Vladimir Putin to be declared as an independent nation.

Prior to the invasion, the parts of both the regions were are controlled by Ukraine whereas the pro-Moscow rebels and the Russian forces have been able to seize the territories that have been pivotal to the latest escalation of the war in Ukraine. Putin had recognized the independence of two breakaway regions and had ordered military forces to deploy. The two territories have been a major issue of discord between Russian-backed separatists and Ukraine forces with decades of intense fighting before the Russian leader announced his so-called "peacekeeping functions" in the region.