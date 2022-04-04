Zelenskyy Addresses Romanian Parliament; Warns 'Ukraine Isn't Last Target Of Russia'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday addressed the Romanian Parliament via video link. Before addressing the plenary session of the Parliament, which was attended by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the members of his cabinet, Zelenskyy projected images of horrors in Ukraine, mainly from Bucha, where Russian forces are accused of targeting civilians.

"The name of Bucha city will go down in the history of mass murder. Over 300 civilians were trotted out with hands tied in their backs, shot in the back of the head or in the eyes," Zelenskyy said.

He alleged that Moscow doesn't even hide anymore. "If our army had not defended itself, what they did to Bucha would have been done on the entire territory of Ukraine. Teachers with the Ukrainian coat of arms in their homes were killed," the Ukrainian president added.

Zelenskyy warns 'Russia will not stop in Ukraine'

Recalling the former dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, he said that the communist leader was pulling down and isolation Romania as the regime was based on repressions. "Romanians raised and defended itself, toppling down Ceausescu's regime. The dictator could not be convinced of anything, the same way in Russia those who are giving the criminal orders cannot be convinced either,” he stated.

He also told the Romanian people that Moscow will not stop and there might be repercussions in the Republic of Moldova. "Distinguished Romanians, together we can stop Russia that wants to commit genocide in Europe. Ukraine isn't the last target of Russia. Moldova is just a step from Odessa...Ukraine is now deciding the fate of Eastern Europe," Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy condemns 'genocide' in Bucha; Russia denies

The horrific images and stories tumbling out of Bucha in the wake of Russian troops' withdrawal have shocked the world. The Ukrainian officials claimed that hundreds of civilian corpses had been discovered.

President Zenelskyy has denounced the killing as "genocide" and "war crimes: and United States President said that his Russia counterpart Vladimir Putin was "a war criminal" who should be brought to trial.

However, Russia has decided to own up to war crimes. Russia’s Defense Ministry said Sunday that “not a single civilian has faced any violent action by the Russian military" and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has described the scenes outside Kyiv as a “stage-managed anti-Russian provocation.”