Amid Moscow's military offensive in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Swedish Parliament on Thursday, March 24 and invited Sweden to help in rebuilding his country. He called on the Swedish companies, architects and state to participate in redeveloping Ukraine after the war. In his virtual speech addressing the Swedish Parliament, Zelenskyy asserted that war does not bring "results" rather peace leads to "fruit and good results."

"I would like invite Swedish architects, Swedish companies, Swedish state and your people to participate in this historic project. This will be big project of restoration for the sake of people, for the sake of development of our country," Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said while addressing the Swedish Parliament. I would like to welcome you and invite you to demonstrate to the world and future generations that war doesn't bring results, instead peace brings fruit and good results," Zelenskyy added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Sweden is the first country to whom they are presenting the project of redevelopment in Ukraine. He underscored that Sweden's technology, business and way of organizing living space will be helpful for the people of Ukraine. He asserted that Ukrainian armed forces have been fighting for Ukraine and the security of Europe. Zelenskyy asserted that they have shown that they deserve to be "full-fledged member of the European Union" and called on Sweden to support Ukraine in becoming the EU's part. Zelenskyy received a standing ovation from the members of the Swedish Parliament.

"We are fighting not only for Ukraine. We are fighting for the security of Europe. We have proven that we deserve to be a fully-fledged member of the EU. The decision is already in the process and this is time to approve that decision," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address to Sweden's parliament.

'We have not seen a destruction of this scale since World War II': Zelenskyy

In his address to the Swedish Parliament, Zelenskyy asserted that the world has not witnessed a "destruction of this scale" after the second world war, according to AP. He called on the members of the Swedish Parliament to see the actions of Russian armed forces in Ukraine. He also stated that Ukraine has been witnessing bombings for a month and compared it to Syria. According to AP, Zelenskyy said, “We have not seen a destruction of this scale since World War II.” In his speech, Zelenskyy said that 10 million people have been displaced and raised concern over the possible use of nuclear and chemical weapons by Russia. The address of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Swedish Parliament comes as the Russian military action against Ukraine continues for 29th consecutive day.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP/Representative