Zelenskyy Admits Russia Bears 'maximum Combat Power' In Donbass As War Enters Day 97

As the Russian hostilities in Ukraine escalated to day 97, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday conceded that Russian troops now bore "maximum combat power" in the Donbass region. Speaking to his countrymen during the usual nightly address, Zelenskyy informed that the invading troops have now targetted pockets of Donbass- Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Kurakhove, and Slovyansk. Zelenskyy's war updates came just ahead of a detailed report by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who informed that Russian forces have renewed a brutal assault on the eastern part of Ukraine.

The General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine in its latest situation briefing reported that Russia has resumed shelling in Kharkiv, the second-largest city of Ukraine, and the northeastern region of Sumy. The report added, that Russian troops were also "regrouping" for a "large-scale" attack on Slovyansk, while massive contingents were said to be moving from Izyum, a town about 50 km north of Kyiv, and recently captured the town of Lyman. Slovyansk- the areas between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, has remained a target for Russian invaders as it is the huge base for the Ukrainian military in the East. Capturing the area will allow strategic leverage to Russian troops who, according to military intelligence experts in the US and UK, have suffered heavy on-ground losses. Subsequently, heavy resistance from Ukrainian forces has also slowed predicted gains in the "second phase" of the Russian war.

Russian aggression intensifies in Ukraine

The intensifying war in Donbass has led to a massive exodus emerging from east Ukraine. Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai, in an interview with Ukrainian television, informed that only 15,000 people were left in the town of 1,20,000 Severodonetsk- which is the largest city in Donbass. Brutal bombardment by Russian troops has also inflicted damage on at least 90% of infrastructure in the region, Haidai added. Russian attacks also escalated in western and southern parts of Ukraine, including Mykolaiv and Kherson. "The situation is dynamic and tense," the Ukraine Armed Forces wrote in their report published on Facebook. Meanwhile, at least two people were killed in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Ukraine demands more weapons, sanctions as war escalates

As the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated by the day, Kyiv authorities have renewed demands for more weapons and sanctions against Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday thanked his French counterpart for the "precise and efficient" weapons delivered to Ukraine in the wake of the war. However, he also called for heavier weapons to deter Russia's renewed assaults. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, during his keynote address at the European Union, called for more stringent sanctions on Russia to cut "war funding" Moscow for Moscow.

(Image: AP)