Zelenskyy Aide To Netanyahu's Man: Okay To Talk Less About Ukraine War But Take Right Side

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide Mikhail Podoliak, on Thursday, urged that the newly elected government of Israel's leader Benjamin Netanyahu must take the right side and support of Kyiv, and condemn the aggression wreaked by invading Russian forces on its territory.

Podoliak's remark came with respect to Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's comment that he would “talk less” about the war in Ukraine. He downplayed the topic of conflict, stating, that a meeting is scheduled between Cohen and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on January 3 to discuss topics of mutual interest. He, although, noted that the Jewish state would continue sending “significant humanitarian aid” to Kyiv but would not elaborate in detail its stance on the offensive.

“You can talk less, but the main thing is to take the right side,” Podoliak said in an interview with the Israeli outlet i24. “We need to talk a lot about this kind of war because it is a genocidal war,” he added.

Israel 'remains silent:' Ambassador of Ukraine in Tel Aviv

Ambassador of Ukraine in Tel Aviv, Evgeny Korniychuk, meanwhile, expressed alarm about the sudden change in Israeli foreign policy. He denounced Israeli Foreign Minister Cohen for speaking in a phone call with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a move that he said Cohen's predecessor "had refused to do so." “Israel is unique in terms of our partners. It remains silent,” he, separately told the Israeli press, adding that the Tel Aviv must opt for a more vocal approach to deride Russia's atrocities in Ukraine. Ukrainian Ambassador to Tel Aviv Evgeny Korniychuk had earlier appealed to Israel's closest ally United States to persuade Israel to provide military assistance to Kyiv to counter Russia's aggression.

Ukrainian ambassador to Israel Korniychuk, in an interview with Hill newspaper, noted that the US is “the only country that Israel is listening to,” and so the Biden administration must ensure that its close ally adheres to the sanctions against Russia. he questioned tel Aviv's neutral foreign policy, stating, “This is why we discuss the different measures of support, and again, we need to change this major trend that makes Israel’s position different from the rest of the democratic world and has more military-technical cooperation,” Korniychuk said. Ukraine is expecting “more from Israel, of course."