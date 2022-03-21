On March 21, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the UK's plan to amplify Ukraine's case at G7 and NATO meetings. The British Prime Minister stated in a tweet that he will be working to advance Ukraine's interests at NATO and G7 meetings this week. He also stated that the UK will continue to increase military, economic, and diplomatic support to help bring this terrible conflict to an end.

Zelenskyy turned down Johnson's proposal of safe evacuation

Despite the fact that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is intensifying by the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to put up a strong front against Russian forces stationed in his nation. Zelenskyy, who has refused to leave Ukraine, has once again turned down British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's offer of a safe evacuation to the UK.

According to Ukrayinska Pravda, Johnson stated that he and Zelenskyy had discussed all of this a long time ago, but Zelenskyy stated categorically that he will not leave Ukraine. This isn't the first time a country has offered the Ukrainian President a safe flight. Earlier in February, the US offered Volodymyr Zelenskyy the opportunity to depart Kyiv at the US government's request.

However, he declined the offer, stating, "I need ammunition, not a ride." Notably, the UK, along with numerous other Western countries, has supported Ukraine from the beginning, demonstrating its opposition to Russia's "unjustified and unprovoked aggression" in the country. In addition, the British Prime Minister offered Ukrainians UK visas, as well as affirmative support for Ukraine. Aside from that, the country has imposed harsh sanctions on Russia in response to the latter's ongoing military offensive in Ukraine.

Russia continues to attack Ukrainian cities as the war enters its 26th day on Monday. The Ukrainian military is also putting up a strong defence to keep the enemies at bay. Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Kherson are among the worst-affected cities, while Russian soldiers are attempting to enter Kyiv from all directions.

