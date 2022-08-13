Zelenskyy & His Wife Honour Young Ukrainians In 'Children-rescuers - War Heroes' Event

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with his wife Olena participated in a ceremony to honour the participants of the "Children-rescuers - war heroes." Zelenskyy honoured eight children including Irynka Vasylieva, Sasha Hutsal, Andriy Pokrasa, Maxim Brovchenko and Danilo Sergeyev. Addressing the event, Ukraine's President lauded the young Ukrainians for their courage and resilience in the event organized on the occasion of International Youth Day.

"I am glad that we are starting the Youth Day celebration with such a very important event - we congratulate our young heroes. Your actions are bold and mature," Ukrainian President Volodymur Zelenskyy said in his address.

Zelenskyy called the actions of children "bold and mature" and noted that the event was taking place in the halt where Heroes of Ukraine are being honoured. During the event, he expressed gratitude to the families of the young children who raised them to be brave and responsible citizens. In a Facebook post, Zelenskyy emphasized that these children showed courage during Russian invasion of Ukraine. He stressed that the stories of these children are "amazing and inspiring." The event took place amid the war between Russia and Ukraine which continues for sixth month.

Zelenskyy lauds efforts of children during Russian offensive

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy noted that Sasha Hutsal during the occupation took care of her younger siblings and went out looking for food and water. Zelenskyy stated that Andriy Pokrasa from Kyiv region along with his father used a drone to monitor the movement of Russian soldiers and shared the coordinates with the Ukrainian armed forces. Meanwhile, Olena Zelenska in a Facebook post noted that choosing eight kids was a "tough task" as every Ukrainian child is "now, undoubtedly, heroes who continue to dream and create despite the war." The event was also attended by Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi and Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Serhiy Kruk.

Zelenskyy calls for withdrawal of Russia from Zaporizhzhia NPP

Ukrainian President has called for the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. In his nightly video address on 12 August, Zelenskyy stated that the international community should respond "immediately" to expel the Russian troops from the nuclear power plant. He emphasized that the complete withdrawal of Russian forces from the nuclear power plant will ensure the restoration of nuclear safety for the whole of Europe. Earlier, Russia and Ukraine accused each other of shelling on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"Only the complete withdrawal of Russians from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the restoration of Ukraine's full control over the situation around the plant will guarantee the restoration of nuclear safety for all of Europe," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address.

Image: Facebook/OlenaZelenska