Zelenskyy And Macron Discuss Defence Packages, Grain Corridor & Odesa Oblast Security

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in a crucial phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday. The discussion centered on a range of vital topics, including defense packages for Ukraine, the operation of the grain corridor, and the enhancement of security measures in the Odesa Oblast.

Zelenskyy confirmed the dialogue via his official Twitter account, and this information was subsequently reported by European Pravda. During the conversation, Zelenskyy and Macron explored various avenues of cooperation, demonstrating the strength of their bilateral relations.

One of the primary subjects discussed was the forthcoming defense packages for Ukraine, indicating a strong commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities. The leaders underscored the importance of these packages in ensuring the security and stability of the region.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy and Macron reached an agreement concerning France's participation, along with French companies, in the Defense Industries Forum, demonstrating their shared commitment to advancing Ukraine's defense infrastructure and capabilities.

In a separate aspect of the conversation, the leaders delved into the critical matter of ensuring the efficient operation of the grain corridor. This discussion underscores Ukraine's role as a vital global food supplier and highlights the importance of maintaining unimpeded grain exports.

Leaders discuss security in Odesa

The leaders also addressed the security situation in the Odesa Oblast, recognising the significance of this region and its stability for Ukraine's overall security and prosperity.

In a forward-looking step, Zelenskyy and Macron agreed to commence negotiations on bilateral security guarantees as part of the development of the G7 declaration. This move emphasises their commitment to strengthening regional security and stability.

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to France for its leadership in implementing the Peace Formula, emphasising the importance of the Global Peace Summit. He stressed the need to involve a wide range of countries, particularly those outside of Europe, in this initiative.

This high-level conversation builds upon previous discussions between French and Ukrainian officials. In late August, President Macron held a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, where they explored further military support for Ukraine, the expansion of the Ukrainian peace formula coalition, and the expansion of Ukrainian grain exports, particularly to Africa and beyond.

Additionally, Vadym Omelchenko, the Ambassador of Ukraine to France, previously announced the transfer of additional batches of long-range SCALP missiles, underscoring the depth of defense cooperation between the two nations.

The conversation between President Zelenskyy and President Macron signifies a continued commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defense, ensuring food security, and strengthening regional stability—a message that resonates not only in Europe but on the global stage as well.