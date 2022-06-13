Zelenskyy Announces Duty-free Regime With UK; Trade Liberalisation With Australia Soon

As the Russia-Ukraine war has reached its 110th day, embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted that a duty-free regime with the United Kingdom will commence soon and trade liberalisation with Australia is expected to take place. During an evening address on June 12, Zelenskyy said, “We will continue to work to facilitate access of Ukrainian goods to all important markets around the world,” as per a statement from the President of Ukraine’s office.

The statement further read, “Customs duties on trade with the European Union have already been abolished. The United States already applies a duty-free regime for Ukrainian steel. Canada has abolished customs duties. The same regime will work in the near future with Britain. We expect trade liberalization from Australia”.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian President underlined that at the World Trade Organization's 12th Ministerial Conference, delegates from 57 nations convened for a special event of solidarity with Ukraine. Referring to it, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude towards them and said, “I am grateful to them - to each and everyone - for that.” He went on to say that as a consequence of this intergovernmental meeting, they will learn more about the timing of Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland's decisions on trade liberalisation for Ukraine. The President also expressed optimism that positive news for Ukraine will arrive shortly.

In addition to this, the European Union formally halted all EU import charges and tariffs on Ukrainian exports on June 4 in order to help the recovery of Ukrainian companies that have been affected by the Russia Ukraine war. For a year, all import tariffs on industrial items, the entry price system for fruits and vegetables, anti-dumping levies, and import safeguards would be suspended completely.

10 individuals are still in hospitals due to the missile attack in Ternopil: Zelenskyy

Meanwhile, in the evening address, Zelenskyy revealed that ten individuals are still in hospitals due to the missile attack in Ternopil. This operation, like the great majority of prior Russian strikes, had a little tactical or strategic rationale. "This is terror, just terror", he added.

The President claimed that the invaders' main tactical aim has not altered and they are pushing forward in Severodonetsk, where the ferocious battle is taking place. They are also pushing towards Lysychansk, Bakhmut, Slovyansk, and other cities, he added. He also said that in the Donbas region, the Russian army is attempting to deploy reserve soldiers.

Apart from this, according to the latest battle update from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian soldiers have "achieved partial success" as intense fighting continues in the eastern Donbass area. In addition, the invading soldiers have "cut off" Bakhmut from basic supplies while they pursue their main objective of besieging Severodonetsk.

Russian casualties might top 40,000 in June, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the daily speech to the public, he reaffirmed Ukraine's need for improved air defence equipment from the West.

(Image: AP)