Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States and other European countries have imposed sanctions against Moscow. In the latest development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his video address announced that they will be setting up a team of experts at the President’s office including Ukrainians and people from abroad who will analyse the sanctions that have been imposed against Russia. The development comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for day 34.

According to Zelenskyy, the group of experts will constantly analyse the sanctions imposed on Russia and their impact on Moscow. He stated that the decision is aimed to see whether the sanctions imposed against Russia have their effect as planned. Zelenskyy in his video address asserted that they want to ensure that Russia cannot “circumvent” the sanctions imposed against them. He asserted that the move must be the aim of the international community with “no exception".

"Starting this week, we are creating a group of experts at the President's Office , Ukrainian and international, who will constantly analyze the sanctions against Russia - what they really influence. Our goal is for the sanctions to work as intended, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Zelenskyy to address parliament of Denmark, Norway & Australia

Highlighting his diplomatic efforts during the week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he will address the parliaments of their partner countries including Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Greece and Australia. He underscored that these speeches in addition to the politicians must be heard by millions of people who want to hear about Ukraine and extend support to them. In his addresses, he will stress that “no one has the right to use the lives of Ukraine to save any income in Russia or income common with Russia. He emphasised that the people of Ukraine must not die as some people “do not have courage” to provide relevant weapons to Ukrainians. He highlighted the importance of planes, tanks, artillery and shells for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Zelenskyy discusses boosting sanctions against Russia with UK PM

On March 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed that he is in constant touch with UK PM Boris Johnson. Zelenskyy stated that he and Johnson discussed about boosting sanctions imposed against Russia. He further called for defence cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kindgom. Furthermore, both sides discussed the humanitarian situation of cities which have been blocked in Ukraine. Zelenskyy shared details regarding peace talks between Russia and Ukraine with UK PM Boris Johnson.

I’m in constant contact with @BorisJohnson. Talked about critical humanitarian situation in the blocked cities, shared information about the peace talks. Discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia and defense cooperation between Ukraine and Great Britain. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 28, 2022

Image: AP