Zelenskyy Announces Support Program For Ukrainians Displaced Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday announced a support program for Ukrainians displaced by the all-out Russian invasion. The assistance will be chalked up by the country's ministers to bolster efforts towards people who were forced to leave their homes amid the ongoing attack by Russian forces, Zelenskyy said in a video message. The developing programs will be formulated keeping in mind that relocated families "had the foundation for life."

The assistance for Ukrainians, as informed by President Zelenskyy, will:

1. Help displaced people find jobs in places they are currently located, "so that every one of our people, every one of our families had the foundation for life."

2. Provide housing for displaced people, and organize efforts to rebuild destroyed houses once the war is over.

3. Provide support to families housing people who fled occupied territories or areas where combat is ongoing.

"At a minimum, they will receive reimbursement of their utility expenses related to housing the resettled people," Ukraine's President added.

Meanwhile, a coordination centre has been set up to handle timely and efficient delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The President's office has also consulted ambassadors to step-up delivery of essential items, Zelenskyy said. Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal informed that Kyiv has approved the decision on maximum simplification of all customs procedures to ensure quick clearance for humanitarian goods to be brought into Ukraine.

"We are setting the goal of creating the fastest customs in the world. No papers at the customs. No payment of VAT, customs duties, or other payments as soon as amendments to the customs code and tax code are enacted and take effect," Shmyhal said in his address late on Friday.

Humanitarian crisis escalates amid Russia-Ukraine war

Over two million people, including children, fled Ukraine in less than two weeks pushing Europe towards the world refugee crisis since World War II, the UN said. According to UNHCR, some 1.9 million people have been displaced internally. In addition, the humanitarian situation in the besieged cities grew direr, especially in Mariupol where mutilated bodies lay uncollected on streets amid aggravated Russian shelling.

On March 7, a Russian attack on a maternity and children's hospital in Mariupol injured at least 17 and killed 3, including a six-year-old. On March 13, a similar attack was launched on a drama theatre in Mariupol which was sheltering at least 500 people. As the building turned into a mound of debris, rescue workers continued to search the site for victims. As many as 130 severely injured people were rescued from the spot, while the number of casualties is yet to be determined. A sniper attack in Chernihiv on Monday also killed a dozen civilians, including an American citizen. According to Associated Press reports, they were in line to buy bread near an adjacent hospital. On Friday, Russian strikes also hit two buildings in Mykolayiv, which CNN identified to be a Ukrainian military base.

