Russia-Ukraine War | Zelenskyy Announces Ukraine Becomes Part Of Energy Union, Expresses Gratitude To EU

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine has become a part of the European Energy Union and the linking of energy systems has been completed.

As Moscow's offensive in Kyiv transcends to the 21st day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the country has become a part of the European Energy Union. Zelenskyy stated that the 'unification' of Ukraine and the energy system of the European Union has been completed. He expressed his gratitude to the members of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson as well as members of the European Union for the decision. Zelenskyy's statement came after electricity grids of Ukraine and Moldova were successfully synchronised with the Continental European Grid.

Taking to Twitter, Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the European countries and Ukraine now share a single energy system. He emphasised that the electricity will now flow in Ukraine from European Union and vice versa. Meanwhile, the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the decision of the EU and stressed that the decision will keep the houses warm and lights on in the houses of Ukraine, Moldova. Ursula von der Leyen further stressed that they continue to make efforts to stabilise the electricity system. 

Furthermore, the EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson stated that they have successfully synchronised the electricity grids of Ukraine and Moldova with the Continental European Grid. Simson further highlighted that the decision will allow keeping the electricity system stable and lights on in the homes. She added, "It is a historic milestone for our relationship – in this area, Ukraine is now part of Europe!"

Simson expresses gratitude to European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity

In her statement, the EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said that the project has displayed "extraordinary cooperation and determination from everyone" involved. Kadri Simson expressed gratitude to the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO E) for completing the year's work in two weeks. She thanked the French Presidency of the Council and the Member States for their support of this project and expressed gratitude to Ukrainian partners for their efforts in keeping the Ukrainian energy systems working amid war. the EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson assured Ukraine of continued support in the energy sector by the reverse flows of gas to the country and the delivery of energy supplies. 

