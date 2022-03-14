As the prolific Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday urged the citizens in the country to "hold on" and offer strong resistance against the invading forces. In his latest address to the embattled nation, Zelenskyy described the 18th day of the Russian aggression as a "war for life, for Ukraine, for independence." Condemning the latest attack near the Polish border, he added, "nothing was happening there that could threaten the territory of the Russian Federation."

The Ukrainian President's remarks came after his visit to a hospital to boost the morale of the wounded soldiers. He also informed that an injured Russian soldier from Ryazan was being treated in the same hospital. "He is in the same ward with our defenders, and getting the same aid from the same doctors. Despite what this guy was doing.. against us, against Ukraine. But Ukrainian doctors saved him. And this is obvious. Because they are people, not savages. And we have to go through this war so that we all remain human," Zelenskyy said.

In his late-night speech, the Ukrainian President stressed he had warned all North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) member states about a potential attack by the Russian Federation. "Last year, I made a clear warning to NATO leaders that if there were no tough preventive sanctions against Russia it would start a war. We were right," he said. His address came hours after a Russian airstrike hit a Ukrainian military base less than 25 km from the Poland border. He added, Russia rained 30 rockets at the Yavoriv military base, killing 35 people and injuring 134 others, Daily Mail reported.

Zelenskyy reiterates call for 'no-fly zone'

Noting the mounting death toll and acute deprivation in the besieged city of Mariupol, Zelenskyy in his impassioned address, reiterated calls for a 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine. "If you do not close our sky, it is only a matter of time before e Russian missiles fall in your territory, on NATO territory, in the homes of NATO citizens," the Ukrainian President said. Casualties in Mariupol have topped 2,000 leading mortuary workers to dig mass graves to bury unclaimed bodies. Zelenskyy also condoled the death of the American journalist Brent Renaud, stating that it was "a deliberate attack by the Russian military."

The developments come as the Russian attack on Ukraine intensified with each passing day since it began on February 24 by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The all-out war has killed thousands, further damaging infrastructure worth billions. Meanwhile, as Russian and Ukrainian delegates are set to meet today for the fourth round of peace talks in Israel, some humanitarian corridors in Ukraine were agreed by Moscow that helped evacuate over 40,000. However, there were notable exceptions, mainly in the strategic city of Mariupol, which human rights agencies said is "facing a humanitarian catastrophe."

(Image: AP)