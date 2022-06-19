Zelenskyy Asks Ukrainian Army To Check Readiness For Re-invasion Risk From Belarus: Report

In the latest development pertaining to the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the appropriate state bodies to check readiness for a possible re-invasion by Russian troops from Belarus in four regions in the war-torn nation, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, as per Interfax report. On the air of the program ‘The Great Lviv’, on Thursday, the Ukrainian official informed of a meeting which took place where the “issue of Belarus” was discussed under Zelenskyy’s control.

"As for the direction from Belarus: I want to inform you that in addition to the NSDC, there is the Supreme Commander-in-chief's rate. Yesterday there was a meeting. They [meetings] take place, we do not make them public when they take place ... the issue of Belarus was discussed at the meeting yesterday. All our bodies involved in this gave an assessment – what is happening there [in Belarus], what state the Belarusian army is in today, how many Russian military are there, what plans. All this is under the control of our president," Danilov said on the air of the program The Great Lviv is Speaking on Thursday.

"As a result, there is an instruction [from the president]. Now there will be a check in four areas of the state of preparation, if there are repeated calls for our country [from Belarus], " he added. At the same time, the NSDC secretary did not specify the name of specific areas.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a German weekly newspaper that the Russia-Ukraine war “could take years” to end. He also noted that the supply of state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukrainian troops would increase the chances of Kyiv conquering Donbas region away from Moscow’s forces.

"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine," Stoltenberg told Bild am Sonntag. "Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, also because of rising energy and food prices."

Zelenskyy visited the front lines in the southern Ukraine

Additionally, as the war continues unabated, Zelenskyy visited the front lines in the southern regions of his country. Zelenskyy visited Mykolaiv and Odesa, where he declared that Ukrainians “will definitely” win against invading Russian troops. During his visit to an Odesa hospital, while referring to the doctors' efforts in the war, Zelenskyy said, “The war is on the frontline, where our soldiers, our army are. But you are also on the frontline - saving our lives, helping wounded servicemen, helping civilians who come to you every day. We are proud that there are such doctors in our state.”

Image: AP

