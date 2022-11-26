Ukaine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised Ukrainian government's efforts to restore Ukraine's power grids. He has asked Ukraine's officials to be "more serious" in their effort to resolve the energy challenges that the war-torn nation is facing. During his address on Friday, Zelenskyy said to the officials "please pay attention. Kyiv residents need more protection". He added that there are "many complaints in Kyiv about power-related issues."

The Ukrainian president told officials to ensure Ukrainians have access to essential facilities. Ukraine has come up with a system called Points of Invincibility and according to Zelenskyy, there are 4,000 such points. They have been reportedly set up to ensure Ukrainains have access to water, heat and first-aid kits. Zelenskyy said that there will be no forgiveness if someone allows desecration of Ukraine's Points of Invincibility.

Attacks on critical infrastructure

Ukraine's power outages are a result of the Russia-Ukraine war. Ever since the attack on Crimea bridge, Russia has adopted the tactical approach of striking Ukraine's critical infrastructure such as power grids and water storage facilities. During his address, Zelenskyy said that Points of Invincibility are spread out all over the country but only the ones at State Emergency Service and Kyiv's railway station are functioning normally. "Other Points still need to be improved, to put it mildly," said Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian President has termed Russia's attack on critical infrastructure an act of "terrorism", although, attacks on critical infrastructure is not unique to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The US military's "shock and awe" doctrine lays out the necessity to attack the rival's critical infrastructure. The purpose is to incapacitate the rival nation and the US did use this doctrine during Operation Desert Storm, which was a part of the Gulf war. Attack on critical infrastructure is in fact considered a more humane form of war, as it seeks to minimize death of civilians. During the 2nd World War, bomber squardrons used area bombing, which resulted in much more death. After the 2nd World War, precision bombing gained prominence over area bombing.