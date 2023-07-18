Last Updated:

'Playing hunger games': Zelenskyy Asserts Black Sea Grain Shipment Deal Must Continue After Russia's Withdrawal

Ukraine, Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, was a food source for 400 million people. Africa & Asia have the right to stability, stated Zelenskyy.

Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy; Harvesters in a wheat field in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, on Aug. 9, 2022 | Image: AP


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the grain shipment deal in the Black Sea must persist even without Russian involvement, following Moscow's withdrawal on Monday. In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine serves as a food source for 400 million people, asserting that both Africa and Asia deserve stability.

On Monday, Russia decided to suspend its participation in the year-old agreement, which allowed Ukraine to export grain through a secure shipping corridor in the Black Sea. This decision has raised concerns among less affluent nations, as they fear that the resulting price increases may make food unaffordable.

Moscow hinted that it might reconsider its stance and revive the agreement, officially known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative if its demands for improved exports of its own grain and fertiliser are met.

The agreement, facilitated by the United Nations and Turkey, was highly praised for averting a global food crisis following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the subsequent blockade of Black Sea ports.

“Ukraine, the UN and Turkey together can ensure the operation of a food corridor and vessel inspections. This is necessary for the entire world,” Zelenskyy said.

UN & Ukraine to work together: Zelenskyy

In a distinct communication on the Telegram app, Zelenskyy conveyed that during a phone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, they both concurred on collaborating to restore food security and food shipments via the Black Sea. They aim to work together with relevant countries to address the concerns arising from the disruption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and ensure the continuity of essential food supplies in the region.

In his video message, the Ukrainian President said the world now “has the opportunity to show that blackmail is not allowed for anyone ... We must all ensure security, protection from Russian madness.”

“The Black Sea Grain Initiative can and should continue to operate - if without Russia, then without Russia.”

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, currently in New York for a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting, called on Russia to cease its actions that could exacerbate food insecurity, likening it to "playing hunger games."

