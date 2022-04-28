Zelenskyy Asserts EU's Removal Of Customs Duties For Ukraine Goods Will Help Kyiv Amid War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed the European Union's decision to suspend import duties on all Ukrainian goods, a move similar to the trade measures adopted by the UK as part of broad economic support to the ex-Soviet state. The Ukrainian President on Wednesday praised the EU’s announcement, stating that it would ”maintain” Kyiv's economy which has been battered and devastated by Russia’s brutal invasion and continued attacks within its territory. “It [EU’s removal of duties] will allow us to maintain our economic activity in Ukraine to the maximum and preserve our national production," Zelensky said in a recorded message published on his Telegram channel.

"I am grateful to her personally and to all our European friends for this step," Ukraine’s leader Zelenskyy said in the footage. It will be a "significant anti-crisis tool" for European and global markets, he continued. "Ukrainian exports will help stabilise markets," said the embattled Ukrainian leader, adding that all Europeans will benefit from the announcement.

EU’s removal of tariffs to help alleviate problems of Ukrainian producers: Zelenskyy

EU’s removal of tariffs on the Ukrainian goods would "help alleviate the difficult situation of Ukrainian producers and exporters in the face of Russia's military invasion,” said Zelenskyy. EU has imposed a one-year suspension of import duties on all Ukrainian goods not covered by an existing free trade deal, particularly for fruits, vegetables, and agricultural products. The Ukrainian President also informed that he discussed the proposal with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "Right now, this will allow us to maintain economic activity in Ukraine, our national production, as much as possible. But this decision needs to be considered not only in the Ukrainian context,” said Zelenksyy during the recorded address.

Today we have proposed to suspend import duties on all Ukrainian exports to the EU.



This step will greatly facilitate the export of Ukrainian industrial and agricultural goods to the EU.



We continue to stand by Ukraine in these dire times.#StandWithUkraine — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) April 27, 2022

The EU Commission had also proposed a one-year suspension of all EU anti-dumping and safeguard measures on Ukrainian steel exports to support the ex-Soviet state. Commission has taken the decision to help boost Ukraine's exports to the EU and reduce the difficulties faced by Ukrainian producers and exporters amid Russia's military offensive. Ursula von der Leyen emphasised that both of them agreed on the importance of suspension of import duty to boost the economy of Ukraine. She added that the decision of the EU Commission will facilitate the export of Ukrainian industrial and agricultural goods to the European Union. Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade, in the statement called EU's proposal "unprecedented" and added that the European Union has not delivered such trade liberalisation measures before.