Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said that Kyiv is looking for peace “without delay” as negotiations with Russia are set to continue for the sixth round. In the latest national address, the Ukrainian President pledged to work the coming week for new sanctions against Russia while also informing about talks with Moscow set to take place in Turkey. He further said that “this is not bad. Let's look at the result."

“A new round of negotiations is ahead, because we are looking for peace. Really. Without delay. As I was informed, there is an opportunity and a need for a face-to-face meeting already in Turkey,” said Zelenskyy.

“Our priorities in the negotiations are known. Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt. Effective security guarantees for our state are mandatory. Our goal is obvious - peace and the restoration of normal life in our native state as soon as possible,” he also said.

Zelenskyy to continue appealing to parliaments of other nations

Indicating another busy week amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Zelenskyy pledged to continue appealing to parliaments of other nations. He said, “No one will be able to hide the Ukrainian interest somewhere in political offices or in bureaucratic loopholes.”

Additionally, the Ukrainian President also talked about the “global marathon for peace in Ukraine” while thanking the ones who gathered in support of Kyiv across dozens of cities across the globe. Zelenskyy said, “An impressive number of people in the squares of Europe, on other continents. And this is extremely important. Because when people are in the square, politicians will no longer pretend not to hear us and you, not to hear Ukraine.”

He said, “We will not let anyone forget about our cities, about Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities that the Russian militaries are destroying. More and more people in the world are on the side of Ukraine, on the side of good in this battle with evil. And if politicians don’t know how to follow people, we will teach them. This is the basis of democracy and our national character.”

