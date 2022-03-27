As Russia advances to gain control over key Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday asserted that the invading forces will not "subdue" the captured city of Slavutych. Addressing the embattled nation over a late-night video message, Zelenskyy delivered a powerful statement directing Russian troops to "free Slavutych," which is primarily the residential area for staffers of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP). Zelenskyy's remarks came after Russian forces on Saturday abducted and later released the mayor of Slavutych, Yuri Fomichiv.

"Free Slavutych which the invaders cannot subdue," Zelenskyy said echoing the spirit of the Slavutych residents who took to streets on Saturday to protest the unprovoked kidnapping of Mayor Fomichiv.

"Every demonstration of our resistance...proves that Ukraine is a country full of life," he added hailing the sturdy defence projected by people in Slavutych.

Russian troops entering the town on Saturday met with unified protests by hundreds of locals amassed in the city square. Images and video from the day showed a massive crowd chanting "Slavutych is Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine." They also demanded the immediate release of the captured mayor. Tweets of locals from participating in the protest also informed that Russian troops fired tear gas at demonstrators at the rally. "One resident of Slavutych was injured during a rally against the Russians, in which the Russian military fired into the air and fired teargas at people, '' a local wrote on Twitter.

Yesterday, the mayor of Slavutych (25,000 people) reported that Russian snipers entered the otherwise cutoff city. This morning, the city hall posted pictures of pro-🇺🇦 protests. Now, news are breaking that Russians kidnapped the mayor Yuri Fomichev. pic.twitter.com/flY3P5BxCf — Mattia Nelles (@mattia_n) March 26, 2022

The mayor of Slavutych was released and briefly spoke at the rally. One resident of Slavutych was injured during a rally against the Russians, in which the Russian military fired into the air and fired teargas at people. https://t.co/Fr7rlhzvZu — Mattia Nelles (@mattia_n) March 26, 2022

Russian forces abduct then release Slavutych mayor

Russian forces invading Slavutych city on Saturday kidnapped mayor Yuri Fomichiv, Kyiv regional state administrator Oleksandr Pavliuk said in a Telegram post. The troops also occupied a hospital in the city. The mayor was eventually released and briefly spoke at the rally orchestrated against Russian invaders. Fomichiv also stated that he negotiated with the Russian forces and consolidated a deal for Russian forces to "pull out of the city by the afternoon," regional Hromadske Radio reported.

The mayor of Slavutych also stated that he negotiated with the Russian forces who promised to pull out of the city by the afternoon. Let’s see whether they actually pull out… https://t.co/jnneQ1CBp2 — Mattia Nelles (@mattia_n) March 26, 2022

Meanwhile, owing to arbitrary bombings and rampant shelling in corridors of Slavutych, on-duty operating staff at Chernobyl NPP has not been changed since March 21. Bombardments along with the checkpoints near the city of Slavutych, where most staff live, "prevented them from travelling to and fro," Ukraine nuclear watchdog said in a statement to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Noting the situation, IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi also voiced concern about the ability of nuclear plant staff's safe return to their homes.

(Image: AP)