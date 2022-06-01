Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday once again, in a defensive posture, reminded the US that war against Russia implies that Ukraine cannot "concede" anything, referring to the narratives of cession of the Russian occupied Ukrainian cities. "We're not ready to concede any of our territories, because our territories are our territories,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Newsmax. “Our territories are our territories; it is our independence, our sovereignty,” asserted Ukraine’s President.

The leader of Ukraine, whose country is being plummeted with bombs and the intense shelling by the invading Russian forces, reiterated, "There are some difficulties with some territories; there are some details, but all those difficulties, they could be discussed, and those discussions would be necessary to stop the war.” He emphasised that the Ukrainian territories cannot, and should not be captured using forces, indicating that Ukrainian forces will put up a fight to capture back the occupied regions.

'We can't agree on giving land:' Zelenskyy

Ukraine's president called for a resolution of such "difficulties and challenges through diplomatic channels.” He spoke in the context of Putin’s recent attempts of recognizing Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent citing the “genocide” committed by the Ukrainian forces against the Russian speaking population.

Zelenskyy, although, admitted that those territories, including the Crimea annexed by Russia in 2014, are not negotiable for takeover. "If it's all about ultimatums and, 'You have to concede a third of your territory, we'll leave you calm and we'll leave you alive': This is not something we can agree on," Zelenskyy told his interviewer. Furthermore, Ukraine’s President continued, "Russia will not be able to control everything in Ukraine anytime soon.” He continued, ”And then there is only one solution: occupation by force. The negotiations could be there, but there has to be a sense, there has to be a willingness on the part of Russia to have those negotiations. So we're not ready to accept any ultimatums."

Ukrainian leader also addressed the United States President Joe Biden's concerns that Ukraine's military may launch the longer-range weapons into Russia, saying that his forces will merely defend their territory and not attack Russia. "We're not interested in what's happening in Russia," he said. "We're only interested in our own territory in Ukraine," Zelenskyy clarified. He also addressed the Kremlin's threats made against the neighbouring countries to keep out of NATO, stating that "Putin cannot fight with everyone at the same time." The Ukrainian leader reminded, "Either they're not strong enough in the capacities of their armed forces and they won't be able to hold on operations along all the front lines."