Zelenskyy Assess Dnipro Attack Reports As Military Confirms Use Of Russian X-22 Missile

Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday assessed reports of the Dnipro missile strike incident after the search and rescue operations ended that day in the afternoon. Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi comfirmed that 45 people had been killed which included six children while 79 people had sustained injuries in the January 14 Russia missile strike on a multi-storeyed apartment building in Dnipro, south-eastern Ukraine. According to the statement by the President's office, about 1,700 residents lived in the high-rise building with damage inflicted on 230 apartments in the structure while 72 apartments were completely destroyed.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin informed Zelenskyy of the investigation that was being conducted surrounding the circumstances of the missile strike and also identifying persons involved in the attack. "At present, fragments of the missile have been found, which preliminarily allow its identification as a hypersonic cruise missile of the X-22 type. Only one unit of the Russian Aerospace Forces has this missile - the 52nd long-range bomber aviation regiment," Kostin said.

Kostin also said that the leadership of the concerned regiment had not changed and therefore he believed "that it was they who gave the order to hit the targets with the X-22 missile". "We are preparing a notice of suspicion to the head of this unit of the 52nd regiment," added Kostin. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, about 100 people died as a result of the use of this type of missile in different parts of Ukraine.

Russia blames Ukraine for Dnipro attack

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday said that the fall of the rocket in Dnipro occurred as a result of the work of Ukraine's air defenсe systems. "You heard the conclusions that representatives of the Ukrainian side made. They said that, in fact, this tragedy occurred as a result of the action of air defence counter-missiles,” Peskov told reporters. The Russian Armed Forces do not strike either residential buildings or social infrastructure facilities, reported Russia-based outlet Pravada. "It is military targets that get struck — either obvious or camouflaged ones," Dmitry Peskov added.

On Sunday, Independent adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Oleksiy Arestovych, stated that the rocket that landed on the nine-story residential building in Dnipro was shot down by the Ukrainian air defence system. The rocket exploded as it crashed into the entrance of the building, reported Pravda. Meanwhile, Arestovych resigned from his post on Tuesday. "Wrote a resignation letter. I want to show an example of civilised behaviour: a fundamental mistake, therefore, resign," Arestovych noted on his Facebook page.

New housing and financial assistance for Dnipro victims

Deputy head of the office of the Ukrainian President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that several options are being worked out to provide the victims in Dnipro with new housing. In particular, the allocation of financial assistance for the purchase of an apartment or the provision of housing. "Today, together with the regional and city authorities, we are considering the option to allocate funds from the state budget for the purchase of apartments, or allocate housing," he said.

Currently people who lost their homes were provided with places in the dormitory with volunteers helping to rent housing for the victims. A 'Point of Invincibility' was deployed near the tragedy site where victims could get hot food, warm clothes and necessary consultations there. Psychologists are working with the victims, said Tymoshenko.

According to the President's office, the families of the victims will also receive financial assistance from the regional and city authorities. The decision on the allocation of funds is to be adopted by local councils at the nearest sessions, said Tymoshenko.