Zelenskyy At UNGA Outlines 5-points 'peace Formula' To Punish Aggression Amid Ongoing War

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined a 5-point ‘peace formula’ to punish aggression amid his country’s ongoing battle against the Russian invasion. Ukraine's peace formula aims to punish aggression, protect life, restore security and territorial integrity, guarantee security, and highlights the importance of determination. The President of Ukraine further stressed in his video address to the UNGA that the formula did not include ‘neutrality’.

“Those who speak of neutrality, when human values and peace are under attack, mean something else,” said Zelenskyy while accusing such nations of protecting their own “vested interests”.

Zelenskyy’s 5-point plan

The five points shared by Zelenskyy at the UN general assembly meeting highlighted special tribunal and sanctions, appeal for weapons, undermining global safety, against ‘energy blackmailing’ and security upgrades to achieve and guarantee peace and punish aggression.

Zelenskyy suggested to the UNGA that a special tribunal must be created to punish Russia for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. “This will become a signal to all ‘would-be’ aggressors, that they must value peace or be brought to responsibility by the world,” he said.

He further stressed that such a tribunal would not only work for Ukraine but “for anyone who may find themselves in similar circumstances as we did.” He revealed that Ukraine will appeal to the UN General Assembly to support an international compensation mechanism.

Referring to the Ukrainian cities of Izyum and Bucha, where hundreds of bodies were discovered, he stressed that liberating territory and protecting citizens requires weapons as he made an appeal for support. Zelenskyy requested military equipment, offensive long-range weapons and air defence systems. The president further urged for financial aid in his struggle against Russia.

War has undermined global safety: Zelenskyy

While expressing his third point of restoring security and territorial integrity, Zelenskyy spoke of how the Russia-Ukraine war has undermined global safety by affecting food security, energy security, maritime safety and even radiation safety. He further thanked the UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, for his efforts to get Ukrainian agricultural products back into international markets, with nearly 30 countries so far benefiting through the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Identifying the main factor behind the global price turbulence, Zelenskyy urged the UNGA to counter the global cost-of-living crisis by removing the “Russian energy blackmailing”. “Currently, oil and gas are Russia’s energy weapons,” he said while stressing on the necessity to cap the prices at which Russia exports its energy resources. “It is necessary to make Russian oil and gas just ordinary goods again,” he added.

Ukraine’s President additionally urged the international community to “finally recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism” and warned that “when one country tries to steal the territory of another State, it puts all world nations under attack.”